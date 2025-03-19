The job that these FBI agents do can be dangerous, and that’s highlighted in the promo for the next episode of one of Dick Wolf‘s shows. The April 1 episode — the next new one, with a rerun of Watson taking the time slot the previous week — of FBI: International is going to see one of the Fly Team with her life possibly hanging in the balance!

CBS aired the promo for Season 4 Episode 16, titled “Little Angel,” on March 18, and it shows the Fly Team will be working a case involving the abduction of an American infant and her mother. “Please find my family,” the father begs.

“Until everybody involved in this is in cuffs, we’re not done,” Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) says. But the promo, which you can watch above, shows that during the course of the team’s investigation, a perpetrator comes up behind Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis) and shoots her. She goes down, and she looks to be in pain. Uh-oh!

Working alongside the team appears to be Ella (Jade Tailor), Wes’ ex-girlfriend. She’d reached out to him at the beginning of Season 4 Episode 15, “They May Get Their Wish,” first to bring up a potential buyer of their house, and she also said she wanted to run something about a case by him. “It’s a little tricky, but hear me out, okay?” He’d told her to run it up the chain of command and he had to get to work. But when Wes returned to the team’s headquarters at the end of the episode, he was surprised to find Ella waiting. “Hey, baby,” she said. Something tells us that’s about to get complicated — and that at least something about their past relationship is going to come up while she’s in town.

FBI: International is heading towards its series finale. The CBS drama was canceled earlier this month and is ending with its current fourth season.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS