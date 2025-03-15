The FBI: International team is saying goodbye to the CBS show, its fans, and its Hungarian filming locations now that CBS has canceled the show.

“FBI: International. What. A. Wild ride,” Vinessa Vidotto, the actor behind FBI Special Agent Cameron Vo, wrote on Instagram on Saturday, March 15. “Four years. Ten-plus countries. Wow. Never did I think this would be my life. I’ve lived in Hungary longer than L.A. Like, what?! If someone told me that, I wouldn’t believe it.”

Vidotto added that she went from never having traveled to Europe and not knowing what jet lag feels like to learning “a wee bit” of Hungarian, enjoying local food and scenery, and “[making] lifelong friends with coworkers on set, fans, guest stars, and the locals.”

And to the fans, she wrote, “Thank you for watching our show and being invested. I’ve met so many of y’all in the funniest places, from the post office to being on a Ferris wheel. It’s been challenging and beautiful to have played Cameron Vo. As an actor, being able to learn on set every day for 10 months a year [has] been the best intense learning experience. I needed this chapter. I’m filled with gratitude. And now it’s time to graduate and grow, again.”

Eva-Jane Willis, who played Europol agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson on FBI: International’s last three seasons, also honored the TV show in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“There are no words,” she wrote. “So many fantastic friendships on screen and off. So many countries. So many adventures. Loved every minute. Thank you to all the people who worked their asses off and made this possible. Legends all. Love and prosperity to each and every one of you.”

CBS canceled both of FBI’s scripted spinoffs earlier this month, axing FBI: Most Wanted after six seasons and FBI: International after four. The network is, however, developing a new spinoff, tentatively titled FBI: CIA. The logline reads: “A dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.”

FBI: International is scheduled to conclude its fourth and final season this spring. So far, Season 4 is down more than 8 percent in total viewers and more than 14 percent in its 18-to-49 demo ratings compared to Season 3, according to TV Series Finale.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS