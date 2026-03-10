Jake Cannavale has gone from Bobby Cannavale’s child to his costar in the new Prime Video series Scarpetta. The father-and-son duo plays the same character at two different ages in the crime drama, which starts streaming on Wednesday, March 11.

“I’d say the biggest challenge is … once you do all this work with your counterpart off-screen, you kind of have to trust that they’ll do that on set and vice versa,” Jake previously told TV Insider with a laugh. “I remember every time I was not working and my dad was on set, I’d be thinking like, ‘Dude, you better do what we talked about, or I’ll come down there.’”

Check out more celebrity offspring who played younger versions of their famous folks below — including at least one who still had to try out for the role!

Scarpetta, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 11