‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Sneak Peek at What Leads to Ray’s Father Being Hospitalized (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

As it turns out, only one Ray Cannon is handy around the house — and it’s not the current agent played by Edwin Hodge! TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 11 episode of FBI: Most Wanted shows a heartwarming moment at home for Ray (Hodge) with his wife, Cora (Caroline Harris), and his father, Ray Cannon Sr. (Steven Williams), but the logline teases a scary moment to come.

Our clip, which you can watch above, begins with Ray’s dad talking to Cora about the bookshelf he’s making for her that she’s wanted for some time. She’s been meaning to call a contractor, but he insists that’s unnecessary.

“He’s been handy his whole life,” Ray explains of his father, and Cora remarks, “Guess that gene skipped a generation.” Ray argues he’s helpful, too — he even fixed a lamp last month. “That’s called changing a lightbulb,” she corrects him.

Ray’s father then asks if Caleb (Ja’Siah Young) is going to help after school, and that’s when the couple informs him that he’s staying with his father for the week. “It’s all good,” Ray says … and he doesn’t sound convincing in the slightest.

14 ‘FBI’ Franchise Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten
Related

14 ‘FBI’ Franchise Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten

Watch the full video above for more.

What has us worried is that the episode description for “Do You Realize” reveals that Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house. (The case, meanwhile, sees the Fugitive Task Force sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system.)

Before the season premiered, executive producer David Hudgins teased the introduction of Caleb’s father. “We’re going to meet Caleb’s biological father and it causes some friction in the relationship,” he told us. “But really Ray and Cora’s story this year is about parenting Caleb, who we’re going to find out maybe halfway through the season has got some issues that he’s dealing with and they’re going to have to do some parenting.”

What are you hoping to see with the introduction of Caleb’s biological father? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted where to stream

FBI: Most Wanted

Edwin Hodge

Steven Williams




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Frank Fritz
1
‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Will Challenged
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Has Guns N’ Roses Glory Then Suffers Heartache
Thomas Ravenel
3
‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Speaks Out After Shock Career Move
Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
4
New Agent Has Agenda in ‘FBI: International’ First Look
Adriana Harmeyer on 'Jeopardy!'
5
‘Jeopardy!: Adriana Harmeyer Speaks Out After TOC Finals Drama