As it turns out, only one Ray Cannon is handy around the house — and it’s not the current agent played by Edwin Hodge! TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 11 episode of FBI: Most Wanted shows a heartwarming moment at home for Ray (Hodge) with his wife, Cora (Caroline Harris), and his father, Ray Cannon Sr. (Steven Williams), but the logline teases a scary moment to come.

Our clip, which you can watch above, begins with Ray’s dad talking to Cora about the bookshelf he’s making for her that she’s wanted for some time. She’s been meaning to call a contractor, but he insists that’s unnecessary.

“He’s been handy his whole life,” Ray explains of his father, and Cora remarks, “Guess that gene skipped a generation.” Ray argues he’s helpful, too — he even fixed a lamp last month. “That’s called changing a lightbulb,” she corrects him.

Ray’s father then asks if Caleb (Ja’Siah Young) is going to help after school, and that’s when the couple informs him that he’s staying with his father for the week. “It’s all good,” Ray says … and he doesn’t sound convincing in the slightest.

What has us worried is that the episode description for “Do You Realize” reveals that Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house. (The case, meanwhile, sees the Fugitive Task Force sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system.)

Before the season premiered, executive producer David Hudgins teased the introduction of Caleb’s father. “We’re going to meet Caleb’s biological father and it causes some friction in the relationship,” he told us. “But really Ray and Cora’s story this year is about parenting Caleb, who we’re going to find out maybe halfway through the season has got some issues that he’s dealing with and they’re going to have to do some parenting.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS