Remy (Dylan McDermott) is feeling it after a hit he took in the FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiere.

The Fugitive Task Force investigated a string of gruesome killings (including of a detective), and in the course of attempting to apprehend the suspect, Remy took a blow to the head. And he ended the episode at home, needing a rest. But is there more to it than just a minor injury? Below, showrunner David Hudgins discusses that and offers updates and what’s to come for the show’s couples.

Should we be worried about Remy or is he just feeling it from getting hit? When he lies down at the end, I’m concerned.

David Hudgins: Don’t be concerned. He’s fine. It is funny on shows like this because I’m always interested in grounding the show, and the reality is these agents do get hurt. It’s a very dangerous line of work. And so we just wanted to have him experience that. He gets a very brief case of tinnitus, but it goes away very quickly and he’s fine. It was just more of a matter of him—we wanted to show the audience that they don’t always escape these fugitives unscathed, but he’s fine. He’s not going anywhere.

Why did you want to start off the season with a case in which they do lose in a way because Remy can’t talk the guy down?

Just again, it’s grounding the show in reality. While they did get their man in the sense that he’s no longer a threat, it doesn’t always happen the clean, easy way. A lot of these episodes, we’re all inspired by true events, et cetera, ripped from the headlines. I mean, Dick Wolf’s been doing that forever. And that guy was inspired partly by Charles Whitman, who was the sniper at the University of Texas back in the day. And that guy just had serious mental health issues and was suicidal. And there’s a reason that the show is called Most Wanted. It’s the worst of the worst that we’re chasing. And so it just felt like the right ending and it was dramatic.

Remy’s relationship with Abby (Susan Misner) seems to be going strong, but they are long-distance. How long can they maintain these weekend trips back and forth?

That’s the story of the season: What are they going to do? The long-distance thing is working, but there’s also a sense that Remy knows—I think that he needs to take another step because he does love her and it’s the struggle that he’s always had that it’s hard for him to put anything else above work. And that’s sort of his arc and dilemma for the season. He doesn’t want to lose Abby and he’s going to have to do some emotional growing to get there. So it reaches an inflection point about halfway through the season, and I don’t want to spoil what happens, but there’s big things ahead for Remy and Abby. We love Susan Misner, and I think their chemistry is great. We’ve done a lot of stories in past seasons about Remy’s family and hadn’t really done a romance story, so we wanted to lean into that this year and they’re so great together, so it works.

So Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) is in D.C. I’m assuming visiting Charlotte and the kids?

Correct.

How are things going for Barnes there and when are we going to see her back onscreen?

She’s back very quickly, by Episode 4. Barnes and Charlotte got a divorce. It was ugly last season, but they worked it out, and what’s happened is her kids have gone down to D.C. to live with Charlotte. They’re going to share custody, which happens all the time. But what it’s doing for Barnes is I think the story for Barnes this year is really one about identity. Who am I? First, she was a cop then she was an agent, then she was a wife, then she was a mother, and now it’s sort of a bit of, who am I? What am I going to do post-divorce? Move on. So we’ve got some great stories with her as she explores all that leading to a big decision she has to make near the end of the season about exactly who I am and what I want to do and what makes me happy. But it’s a fun ride along the way. Barnes is single and we wanted to have some fun with that.

And it seems like Hana’s (Keisha Castle-Hughes) also dealing with her boyfriend (Michael Raymond-James) being away semi often? How is that relationship going?

It’s good, and he’s working a lot, but they’re doing well together. Michael Raymond-James who plays Ethan is back, I can’t remember, it’s like maybe the fifth episode. The relationship is fine. Hana’s having her usual, do I want to be in a relationship? I’ve always thought of her as kind of closed off emotionally that way, but she opens up and then it gets complicated.

There were those two great episodes on both shows last season with Nina (Shantel VanSanten) and Scola’s (John Boyd) struggles. How much and what are we going to see for them this season? How much is it struggling? How much is it kind of settling into a rhythm?

It’s settling into a rhythm on the home front with Scola and the baby, and they do have a nice—I think they’re very smart, capable people. Things are okay on the home front. What we wanted to do with Nina this year is rather than kind of the opposite of Remy, rather than exploring her romantic side, we’re going to meet her family, her dad [John Finn] from Houston, her sister from Houston come to town, and there’s kind of a blow-up and it leads to a story with Nina dealing with her family, her father and her sister in addition to Scola and the baby. [Her father’s] this crusty old Houston guy who’s very loving, yet he can’t change his stripes. The idea that Nina and Scola aren’t married doesn’t sit well with him. “When are you going to put a ring on it?”

How are newlyweds Ray (Edwin Hodge) and Cora (Caroline Harris), because I know with the logline for the second episode, there’s something going on with Caleb.

Correct. They’re doing great, by the way, and I love those two together as well. But for Ray, it’s a little bit dicey. He’s never been a father before and now all of a sudden, he’s a stepfather, not Caleb’s biological father. So we’re going to meet Caleb’s biological father and it causes some friction in the relationship. But really Ray and Cora’s story this year is about parenting Caleb, who we’re going to find out maybe halfway through the season has got some issues that he’s dealing with and they’re going to have to do some parenting.

What are you enjoying most about the team this season? Nina was such a great addition last year, and they’re so good together as a unit.

What I’m enjoying most is exactly that. They’ve all gotten to know each other. We’re doing some scenes where they’re together and hanging out, not necessarily in a work situation, which is always fun as they get to know each other. We’ve got some great conflict with Remy and Barnes. Conflict is always good. And then we’ve got some incredible moments of bonding between Hana and Barnes. So it’s that it’s seeing the relationships develop outside of work. We’re at the point now where they can show up at each other’s houses and it’s not a thing. It’s kind of great. They’re friendly outside of work.

Are there any major events—a death, lives in danger, major cases you can tease for any of the characters?

Barnes’ first episode back, I love. You ever heard of pig butchering? Pig butchering is basically an online scam where you get people to invest in crypto and they put all their life savings in and then they lose it. The basic story is these young girls get kidnapped and forced to work in a call center and Barnes gets a call from this girl and coming off the experience she’s had with missing her children, she’s just a dog with a bone. She wants to go get this girl, and she starts the story by doing it on her own, which causes conflict with Remy, but in the end, she rescues this girl. It’s just a really emotional episode.

We’ve got an ecoterrorism episode that is terrifying. These people are doing carbon capture and they’re now using CO2 to frack wells. What happens if one of those blows up? And the answer is it’s very scary what happens because it essentially asphyxiates people, an entire community. So we’ve got big stakes cases like that. We always have a good serial killer story. We’ve got that baked in.

One of the things we wanted to do was the FBI’s bread and butter was always bank robberies, right? So we’re doing a total action-based bank robbery episode with this bank robbery gang. It feels like a feature. I mean, it’s really incredible. It’s inspired by, I don’t know if you remember the Garda heist out here last Easter. It wasn’t a bank, it was a sort of nondescript warehouse downtown that had millions of dollars in it. So it’s a big action-y bank robbery episode.

One of the things I love about this show is we break point of view. We hang out with our fugitives, the people that we’re chasing. There’s a very accomplished yet mysterious female assassin that we figure out by the end of the episode is targeting a soccer match. We went and shot at Red Bull stadium and it’s just epic and it’s really good.

…We’re still drawing from true crimes. We’ve got an episode that sort of hearkens back to the 40th anniversary of the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia, which maybe in a lot of people may not know about, but it’s fascinating. We’re taking on these rogue sheriff gangs. We’ve got ’em here in L.A., they’re in New York. We’re doing an episode about that, essentially a rogue sheriff’s gang that’s terrorizing an entire town. So we’re keeping current and we’ve got some big episodes with some big stakes in it, but then also the ones that are very personal and emotional work just as well. When you see Barnes with this girl, when you see Hana with this one fugitive she gets involved with, it’s great. I feel like there are variations on a theme in a good way.

Are there any other new key characters you can talk about?

Barnes has somebody she meets in the episode that I’m doing right now. I don’t want to say too much about it, but I think that’s going to be really interesting and good. We’re all dying to see Barnes sort of step out of her traditional mom role.

