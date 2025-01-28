14 ‘FBI’ Franchise Guest Stars You Might’ve Forgotten

Fed up with not seeing fictional feds on CBS? You’re in luck. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted are all coming back with their midseason returns on Tuesday, January 28 — at 8/7c, 9/8c, and 10/9c, respectively.

And like other Dick Wolf TV universes, the FBI franchise has a star-studded roster of guest actors — including many we bet you’ve forgotten, especially since many weren’t yet famous. Check out more than a dozen of the FBI franchise’s featured performers below.

FBI, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 28, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: International, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 28, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 28, 10/9c, CBS

Sasha Alexander
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sasha Alexander

The FBI Season 2 episode “American Idol” featured this NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles alum as presidential candidate Valerie Caldwell.

Molly Brown
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Molly Brown

This Dexter: Original Sin star appeared in FBI: International’s first-season episode “Trying to Grab Smoke,” playing murder suspect Ella Clancy.

Billy Burke
David Livingston/Getty Images

Billy Burke

Between his gigs in Twilight and on Fire Country, Burke guest-starred in FBI’s first season, playing FBI instructor Rowan Quinn in “The Armorer’s Faith.”

Kate Burton
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kate Burton

This Grey’s Anatomy fixture took on the role of Deputy Secretary of State Evelyn Kates in the FBISeason 6 episode “No One Left Behind.”

Amy Carlson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amy Carlson

Post-Blue Bloods, Carlson played “lone wolf” bounty hunter Jackie Ward in FBI Season 2 installments “Deconflict” and “Winner.”

Tawny Cypress
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tawny Cypress

As with Burke, you can catch this Yellowjackets star in FBI Season 1’s “The Armorer’s Faith”: She plays Special Investigations Unit lead Jillian Starls.

Danielle Deadwyler
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Before she was the award-winning star of Till, Deadwyler portrayed gang leader Cleo Wilkens in FBI: Most Wanted Season 1’s “Caesar.”

Colin Donnell
Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

Colin Donnell

Donnell, an alum of Chicago Med, guest-starred in the last two episodes of FBI: InternationalSeason 3, playing Brian Lange, a bureau liaison to the NSA.

Jen Landon
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jen Landon

Yellowstone fans might not realize that Landon’s first major primetime role was playing Sarah Allen, girlfriend of Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), across FBI: Most Wanted’s second and third seasons.

Titus Makin Jr.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Titus Makin Jr.

Makin had already started his years-long stint on The Rookie by the time he appeared as Special Agent Art Perkins in the FBI Season 1 episode “What Lies Beneath.”

Elizabeth Mitchell
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Angel Studios

Elizabeth Mitchell

This Lost alum recurred in FBI: International’s first season, playing Angela Cassidy, the mother of Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).

Connie Nielsen
John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Connie Nielsen

This Gladiator and Gladiator II was an original FBI cast member but ended up only appearing in the series premiere, playing FBI Special Agent in Charge Ellen Solberg.

Josh Randall
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Famous by The 11:11 Experience

Josh Randall

Before joining Station 19, Randall played bombing suspect Nick Frost in the FBI first-season installment “Scorched Earth.”

Amanda Warren
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Amanda Warren

This star of The Night Agent played criminal profiler Sloan Wallace in the FBI Season 2 episode “Ties That Bind.”

