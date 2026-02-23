‘FBI’: John Boyd & Shantel VanSanten Tease Scolina Conflict Ahead of Wedding (VIDEO)

What To Know Scola and Nina are set to get married in the midseason premiere of FBI, but an undercover case before the wedding reignites ongoing conflict about the risks of their job.

John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten preview that conflict plus test their knowledge of Scolina’s relationship history.

Well, the road to happiness hasn’t been an easy one for Scola (John Boyd) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten) on FBI (and FBI: Most Wanted), but the two are tying the knot in the Monday, February 23, midseason premiere. Before they get there, however, there’s a case that stirs up an old disagreement about the risk of their job.

As you saw in TV Insider’s exclusive clip of “Confetti,” which you can watch here, ahead of the wedding, one of Nina’s undercover operations goes sideways, and to flip their only witness to help them hunt down rip crew at a cartel wedding, the team must work together. But when Nina wants to be the one to talk to that witness in interrogation, Scola argues she’s taken on enough risk.

“It’s a conflict that, as long as they have their jobs and the family, it is going to be something they always come up against in different ways,” Shantel VanSanten tells us. “And I think it’s conflicting within them as a parent, as a partner, but knowing their dedication to the job and that being something that neither one was ever willing to sacrifice is something they’re just always going to butt up against and have to work through.”

Adds John Boyd, “I think, for me, the thing that’s different about this time is that it’s not just the conversation about the risk, but it hurts and Maggie [Missy Peregrym] and OA [Zeeko Zaki] are privy to the depth of this problem in the relationship, that it shows itself at work, that I have to feel the need to explain what they’ve just witnessed and that it’s not easy and that it hurts. It’s painful.”

Plus, watch the video above to see how well Boyd and VanSanten know Scola and Nina’s relationship history ahead of the wedding.

