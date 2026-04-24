Jake Reiner, son of the late Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner, is breaking his silence on their deaths after his brother Nick Reiner murdered them in their home on December 14, 2025.

In a Substack article posted by Jake, he details the resulting emotions that have arisen from such a sudden loss at the hands of his own sibling, beginning by recounting the day his world changed forever. Jake details how he received a call from his sister, Romy, informing him that their parents were dead, while he was attending a celebration of life event.

“The 45-minute Lyft ride from downtown to the west side was unendurable,” Jake recalled. “My world, as I knew it, had collapsed.” As he goes on to explain, Jake wrote, “This is my story. Romy will tell hers in her own way and in her time.”

From how Jake sees it, “I was robbed of so many things that day. My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

He writes about the idea of losing both parents all at once without warning, “It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.”

Jake goes on to express concern for what his parents faced in their final moments and the fear they may have felt. “They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them. They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world,” he added in reference to himself, his sister Romy, and their brother Nick.

As Jake’s article unfolded, he painted a beautiful picture of who his parents were to him: encouraging, supportive, and always reliable. He detailed different memories he shared with both Rob and Michelle, including the times he’d seen Les Misérables with his mother and the Dodger games he’d attend with his dad.

“It’s not lost on me that I was able to have these incredible experiences, that most people don’t get to have, because of who my parents were. But I would trade every Dodger game, every Broadway show, every vacation, if I could just spend just one more hour talking to them and to say goodbye,” Jake wrote.

While this tragic event may have unfolded months ago, Jake wrote, “It might be easier to move forward or even forget for a moment about what happened that day, but for us, it’s every single day.”

As the article approached its ending, Jake clarified, “My goal in writing this piece is to offer some insight. Not only to what I lost but also to celebrate what my parents meant to me.”

Jake reiterated, “We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process.”

He promised that more of his story would someday be shared, but for now, this is where he’ll leave his public commentary on the loss of his parents.