Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Gets Cut Off by Greg Gutfeld as Tempers Flare on ‘The Five’

What To Know Jessica Tarlov clashed with Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld on Fox News’ The Five over claims that racism in America is exaggerated or fabricated.

The debate was sparked by allegations against the SPLC, with Watters calling racism a ‘psyop.’

Gutfeld argued that concerns about white supremacy are overstated and likened them to false flags.

The Five got heated on Thursday (April 23) when Jessica Tarlov fended off both Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld in an argument about racism in the United States.

Watters started the debate by raising the fraud charges against the SPLC, a civil rights advocacy organization that tracks dangerous extremist groups. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche accused the SPLC of secretly funding the extremist groups it’s supposed to be against.

The Fox News anchor called racism in America a “big fat psyop,” adding that people actually “all love each other” and “they don’t want us to love each other, but we do anyway.”

Tarlov, the panel’s sole liberal commentator, took issue with Watters’ remarks, especially calling racism a “psyop,” which she said was “ludicrous.”

“That’s not what I said,” Watters chimed in.

“You just did, you literally said psyop, roll the tape!” Tarlov fired back.

The right is using the SCLP indictment to re-write history. Now white supremacy is manufactured. Another hoax to them. From Charlottesville to El Paso to Buffalo and beyond the violence is real and the victims are real. Calling it a ‘hoax’ doesn’t make it disappear. It just… pic.twitter.com/QM4n7Q5is8 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 24, 2026

As Tarlov continued to make her point, highlighting evidence of racially motivated attacks in America, an exasperated Gutfeld threw his head back and sighed. “‘It’s true somewhere!'” he mocked. “That’s the argument.”

“What hoax have you actually seen here?” Tarlov argued. “You don’t think that hundreds of people showed up at the Unite the Right rally that weren’t this informant?… You don’t think it’s real?”

“I don’t know! I wasn’t there!” Gutfeld shouted. “All I know is, I never heard of it until the day that it happened!”

Gutfeld said he would break it down with a simple analogy, saying, “This is like when somebody says, on average, men are taller and weigh more than women, and then one woman goes, ‘But what about her?!’ And they point to a WNBA player.”

“Yes, Jessica, I’ll give you, there probably is a bigot somewhere,” he continued. “But you guys created a false flag, that there was this immense movement going on in this country that then put targets on people like Charlie Kirk’s back, and he’s dead!”

Gutfeld said Tarlov has a belief that she was “tricked into believing” and argued that this was really a way to allow for another kind of racism, “going after whites.”

Tarlov responded that the claims that these victims don’t really exist are an insult. “The 23 people who died in the Walmart in El Paso, going to Buffalo, going to the Tree of Life synagogue, those were all killed…” she continued before Gutfeld cut her off.

“That is not part of the psyop or the false flag!” Gutfeld said.

You can watch the debate in the video above.