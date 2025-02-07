[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Traitors, Season 3, Episode 7, “Til Death Do Us Part”]

After another incredible roundtable performance, Boston Rob Mariano‘s journey on Season 3 of The Traitors finally came to an end during the Thursday, February 6, episode. While Rob’s banishment had been the talk of the castle for a few weeks, the plan was finally put into motion after the Survivor alum led the traitors’ charge to kill Derrick Levasseur, who was very onto him.

However, the way Rob’s banishment went down is what really shocked fans, as it was Tom Sandoval who clocked him and started spreading the theory to the others. “Ha ha Tom Sandavol [sic] finally clocking that Boston Rob is a traitor. So funny. #TheTraitorsUS,” one person wrote on X. Someone else added, “It’s so funny though, that the person who finally caught on to Boston Rob was no other than Tom Sandoval. Hahaha.”

Britney’s ex & Tom Sandoval being the only ones smart enough to clock Boston Rob??? #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/86UuAaaAPP — Evan (@evanBBtweets) February 7, 2025

Boston Rob being exposed by… Tom Sandoval? #TheTraitorsUS

pic.twitter.com/AsHJyPxexL — milf in training (@star_grlll) February 7, 2025

Although many of the other cast members, like Dylan Efron and Ciara Miller, continued to shut Tom down, he was able to get Britney Haynes on his side since she was the person Rob was targeting for banishment. Britney came to play at the roundtable, and did not back down when Rob gave a solid argument about why she was a threat. She proved his point by being one of the only people who was able to go toe-to-toe with him.

when Tom Sandoval is the one to clock Boston Rob as the traitor #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/biCDmYfLAm — Ash (@Ash_KL_) February 7, 2025

While Britney did most of the heavy lifting, the other players made sure to give Tom credit after the group was successful in banishing Rob. In the end, only Dylan, Ciara, Gabby Windey, and Dolores Catania didn’t vote for the Boston native.

Rob left the game with his head held high as he informed the cast that he was a traitor and had been from the beginning. The target has been on Rob’s back since Episode 4 when he turned on a fellow traitor, Bob the Drag Queen, at the roundtable, ultimately leading to the drag queen’s banishment.

“The good thing about me is I do my best work when the pressure’s on,” Rob told TV Insider. Indeed, he came to the next two roundtables ready to put up a fight, and was able to convince the majority of the others that he wasn’t behind the killing. However, his gameplay eventually caught up with him … and even Tom Sandoval was able to clock it!

The Traitors, Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock