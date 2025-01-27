Boston Rob Has Discussed ‘Survivor’ 50 With Jeff Probst: ‘It’d Be Fun to Be Involved’

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Every Survivor fan wants to know which former players will come back for the landmark Season 50 cast. One of the show’s most famous names is still in the reality TV conversation today: Rob Mariano, aka Boston Rob.

Currently competing on The Traitors Season 3 and hosting the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 after show each week, Mariano has remained a familiar face in reality competition show history (as have his baseball caps). He’s a one-time Survivor winner but frequent player and met his wife, Amber Mariano, while competing on the first-ever all-stars season (Season 8). When TV Insider previously asked him if he would be interested in coming back for Survivor 50, he wasn’t convinced he was interested in a return. Now, though, he seems to have changed his mind.

Back in May 2024, Mariano told TV Insider that he’s always loved Survivor and credited it with being “a huge part of my life for nearly half of my life now,” but he also added, “I don’t feel any desire to go back there and play the game again, especially where they’re just gonna use me for a little bit and vote me out.”

“But who knows? Maybe if there’s a concept change or something I would consider it because they’ve given so much to me over my life,” he added at the time.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Mariano has changed his tune. Speaking with TV Insider about Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, Mariano offered some quick words about Survivor 50, revealing that he has talked about the upcoming season with Jeff Probst. And it seems like Boston Rob may be eager to come back after all.

When asked if he got a call from Probst about Season 50, Mariano said, “I had a conversation with Jeff for sure.” He doesn’t specifically say if he wants to compete or not, or whether that conversation with Probst was about joining the cast, but he also doesn’t rule out the possibilities.

“It’s a big season, it’s a big celebration,” Mariano says. “It’d be fun to be involved in some way. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Whoever ends up in the Survivor 50 cast, a milestone season such as this one is sure to have some special things planned. Maybe there will be a live reunion special for past players throughout the show’s history, including Amber, or maybe winners and runners-up will go head-to-head to try for the $1 million prize one more time (as opposed to just having all previous runners up or all previous winners). What we do know is that there is someone from the Season 47 cast that caught Probst’s eye as a potential invitee for Season 50, though he couldn’t tell us who.

One thing’s for sure, Survivor 50 is going to be one for the TV history books.

— Additional Reporting by Amanda Bell

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS