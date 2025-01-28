After making a power move as soon as he stepped into the castle and into his kill cloak, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano is in some hot water right now on The Traitors. But the reality TV thoroughbred isn’t ready for viewers to count him out just yet.

As of last Thursday’s latest episode, Rob is facing potential attacks on two fronts. First, there’s the distrust he has established with his fellow traitors, Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger, after he threw Bob the Drag Queen right to the wolves and had him banished. Danielle, at least, is plotting to get revenge for Bob TDQ, with or without Carolyn’s help. Then, there are a certain number of other players who are starting to suspect him as a traitor, including Wes Bergman, Bob Harper, and Derrick Lavasseur.

Rob is no stranger to being a target on a reality competition series like this, of course, but his unusual entrance into the show has made things even more complicated. (After all, he was first introduced as a potential replacement for one of the other players, who then unanimously declined to bring him into the castle, and then ushered in any way alongside Derrick and Wes.)

While discussing his current stint as host of Deal or No Deal Island‘s weekly aftershow with TV Insider, the Survivor legend acknowledged that his atypical introduction in the season put extra pressure on him: “Look, they did me no favors the way we entered the game, that’s for sure. And it made my target even that much bigger,” he said.

However, he also argued that the disadvantage may have been an advantage for him, given his unique strengths in such games. “The good thing about me is I do my best work when the pressure’s on,” he teased.

As for the current circumstances he finds himself in on the show? “Just ’cause I got a little heat doesn’t mean I’m gonna get burned,” said Boston Rob.

We’ll have to wait to see if and how he’s able to stave off banishment when the next episode arrives this Thursday (January 30) on Peacock.

Traitors, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock