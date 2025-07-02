‘Wheel of Fortune’: Zumba Instructor Suffers Agonizing $105,000 Miss

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who considers herself a “serial first-time trier,” came agonizingly close to winning more than $100,000, but a tough bonus puzzle didn’t give her a big payday. This happened after the game show contestants were confused about a toss-up.

On Tuesday, July 1, Zumba instructor Celina Alvarado, from Gilbert, Arizona, played against J. Mark Smith, from Decaturville, Tennessee, and Paulomi Dholakia, from Orlando, Florida. Their episode originally aired on February 25 and was shown again during the summer reruns.

The game started off with the contestants scratching their heads. The first toss-up, in the category “Occupation,” wasn’t solved until nearly all of the letters were filled in.

Dholakia, a tarot card reader, buzzed in and said with a confused tone, “Chief Happiness Officer?”

“That is it. Yeah. Correct,” host Ryan Seacrest said. The contestants all chuckled as they got ready for the next puzzle. “I wasn’t aware that was a thing either, but every company should have one. Don’t you think?” Seacrest asked.

“I agree,” Dholakia nodded.

She dominated the beginning of the game, solving puzzle after puzzle, getting $17,750. Alvarado took the lead after solving the prize puzzle, winning a trip to Costa Rica, and put $18,350 in her bank.

Alvarado ended with $30,350. Dholakia had an impressive $21,750. Smith, a self-proclaimed workaholic, ended with $7,100. Alvarado advanced to the Bonus Round and chose “Person” for the category.

She brought her dad with her to cheer her on. “I wish you the best of luck,” she said to Alvarado.

“Aww, that’s so sweet,” Ryan Seacrest said. “I don’t want to interrupt this moment.”

The Wheel of Fortune contestant was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” She then chose “M,P,D, and I.” Alvarado’s puzzle then looked like “TRI_I_ _ _ _ _.”

Alvarado didn’t say anything for five seconds and then guessed “Trivia quiz,” and “Trivia kids.” Alvarado was wrong on both, but close. The puzzle was “Trivia Buff.” She had $75,000 in her envelope, losing out on taking home $105,000.

“It’s amazing how close someone could be, but it’s still so far away,” wrote one YouTube user.

“Got the first word, but not the second,” said another.

“That second part wasn’t easy. I didn’t know buff either,” wrote a third.

“Tough,” commented another.