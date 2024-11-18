Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Daughter’s Name at Baby Shower & Shares Major Life Update

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, held a baby shower on Saturday, November 16, where they revealed the name of their unborn daughter for the first time.

Speaking to People about the baby shower, held at LARC’s Acadian Village in Lafayette, Louisiana, Blanchard said, “Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love. She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience.”

Blanchard is a self-confessed Disney fan, so it should come as no surprise that she’d name her daughter after a Disney princess — Sleeping Beauty‘s princess’ first name is Aurora.

The Lifetime reality star shared several photos from the event on her Instagram page, including a baby carriage filled with flowers, a plate of Oreos and pretzel sticks dipped in pink, and a tray of frosted cookies, one of which included a photo of her and Urker’s 4D sonogram of their daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

“I wanted to take the time to give a huge thank you to all the incredible vendors who made my baby shower at LARC’s Acadian Village truly magical!” Blanchard wrote in the caption before giving individual shout-outs. “Each of you made this day extra special, and I am so grateful for your support!”

Following her Instagram post, Blanchard took to TikTok where she shared a huge update on her personal life. In a statement, Blanchard revealed that she would no longer be posting personal content on her public social media platforms.

“Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments,” she stated.

“This decision was made with consideration to the well-being of my own mental health, as well as the overall well being of my family and daughter,” she added. “We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Even though Blanchard plans to step back from her social media postings, she did confirm she will still be “posting updates on my new memoir My Time To Stand,” as well as future seasons of her Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.