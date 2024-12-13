Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Grisly Details of Life Behind Bars

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opens up about her life behind bars in her new memoir, My Time to Stand, including details of a cellmate who enjoyed playing with her own feces.

As reported by People, Blanchard writes in the book about her year in Missouri’s Greene County Jail before she was later moved to the state’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. She describes the county jail as “a despicable place,” noting “it was dirty and crowded, the food was expired and toxic, and the people were ruthless.”

Blanchard served seven years for her role in the 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Detailing her time in county jail, Blanchard says “roommates came and went” before listing some of the most notable women she shared a cell with, including one who howled at the moon, one who talked to the wall, and one who’d hit her own head while cursing to herself.

However, the worst, according to Blanchard, was an inmate who “liked to play in her own poop.”

“When you are under this type of watch, you don’t leave the cell. There isn’t even one hour of rec time in a yard. We only were allowed one ten-minute phone call a day and one shower,” she writes. “So, pretty much all day long, I was forced to watch my naked roommate delight in her excrement. As if it were Play-Doh, y’all.”

The situation got so bad that Blanchard says she had to step in, writing, “One time I had to bribe her to stop, promising I don’t remember what, because the stench made me hurl… the whole scene, upon reflection, was unjust. Some of these people were so far gone, it was hard to believe they were cognizant enough to commit any crime.”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In her new memoir, the Lifetime reality star also shares details regarding her mother’s death and the “final straw” that led to her decision to assist in her murder.

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with former flame Ken Urker. She and Urker are expecting a baby girl in January.