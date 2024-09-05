Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Ultrasound – Fans Notice One Thing About Baby

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has shared the latest ultrasound photo of her “sweet baby girl,” and fans have already noticed a striking similarity between mother and daughter.

Blanchard posted the pic on Tuesday, September 3, in a joint Instagram post with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. “Our sweet baby girl for our 20 week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully. #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom,” Blanchard wrote in the caption.

The ultrasound image features a close-up of the baby’s head, arms, and hands, and fans were quick to point out some of the similar facial features between the unborn child and Blanchard.

“Well she definitely has your nose!” wrote one commenter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrosemedia)

“A mini gypsy. Same face profile, nose and lips,” said another.

“Definitely has mamas nose,” added another user.

Another wrote, “Looks like she has your nose & mouth.”

“That baby gonna have that gypsy nose,” said one commenter.

“Nose, lips and chin.. all yours! So she’s gonna be a mini you,” added another.

“She looks like she’s got your nose, Gypsy!” said another.

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. For years, Dee Dee convinced people her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia.

Since her release, Blanchard underwent nose surgery, telling People back in April, “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

According to Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier, the procedure was something she’d been wanting for a long time. “She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier shared at the time. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Blanchard underwent a number of changes since her release from prison, including filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. Following the split from Anderson, Blanchard rekindled her romance with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. She announced her pregnancy on July 9.