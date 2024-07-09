Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mom! Blanchard announced on July 9 that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared a video on her YouTube Channel titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far.”

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said.

Blanchard is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, and their baby is due January 2025. “This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard said.

The reality star was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a second-degree murder sentence. She pleaded guilty in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder.

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother,” Blanchard said in her pregnancy announcement.

A tearful Blanchard later added, “All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. Knowing that I am a mother now, and I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Blanchard has been open about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her mother as a child. It’s widely believed that Blanchard’s mother had Munchausen by proxy, which is known as a “factitious” disorder “characterized by fabrication or induction of signs or symptoms of a disease,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Blanchard and Urker first met as pen pals while she was in prison. He initially proposed in 2018, but they broke up before she was released. Blanchard went on to marry Ryan Anderson. They split in April 2024, and Blanchard reconnected with Urker.