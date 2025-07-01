Why Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Would Be Hesitant to Compete on ‘DWTS’

While Gypsy-Rose Blanchard would love to be on Dancing With the Stars, she’s unsure about how she would perform on the ballroom floor.

“I feel like I’m not talented with anything,” Blanchard shared on the Monday, June 30, episode of Tori Spelling‘s misSPELLING podcast. “I can’t sing. I can’t dance.”

For what Gypsy-Rose may lack in dancing talent, her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, thinks she would make up for it with her personality. “She’s got some moves. I mean, look, she’s not the greatest singer, okay? Neither am I,” Kristy told Spelling. “But she would be the one that’s braver to do it. I think she would be like, ‘Screw it. I’m just gonna go and have fun.'”

Poking fun at past DWTS contestants, Kristy noted that Gypsy-Rose “can’t be worse than some of them that went on there that couldn’t dance at all.”

Spelling was surprised to learn that Gypsy-Rose has never been approached about joining the ABC dance competition series since being released from jail in 2023. (Gypsy-Rose was sentenced to 10 years for second-degree murder for the 2015 death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released after serving eight years behind bars and completed her parole in 2024.)

“I never put myself out there in that way,” Gypsy-Rose explained. “I was always trying to pick projects that focused on sharing my story. So, it’s like I never kind of dove into reality TV other than that.”

Spelling — who suggested that she would text show producers about potentially casting Gypsy-Rose — previously competed on Season 33 of DWTS last year. She and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, were cut during the season’s first round of eliminations along with Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa.

Spelling went on to use Delvey as an example of how the show can be an opportunity for notable figures to change the public’s preconceived notions of them. (Delvey was convicted of theft and grand larceny in 2019 and was released from prison early in 2021.)

“I met her and I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to go into this innocent and accept her for who she is.’ We ended up becoming good friends. We’re still good friends,” Spelling shared. “People are always like, to this day, ‘Is that a good look, that you’re friends with Anna Delvey?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, because people’s pasts are their past. It’s up to them to create the future and we can’t define their past by how we feel about them.’ I really like her.”

The season 34 cast of DWTS cast includes TV personality and conversationalist Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. No further casting has been announced, including which pro dancers will return for another shot at the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy.

