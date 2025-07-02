Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent fans were left frustrated when the show aired a rerun episode on Tuesday, July 1, as opposed to a new installment of Season 20. Rather than showing the sixth group of auditions, NBC re-aired the premiere episode from May 27.

“Relive the magic from night one of auditions. 💫 #AGT tonight 8/7c |@NBC and Peacock,” the show’s official X account shared hours before the episode start time. So, why wasn’t the show on this week and when does it return? Scroll down for everything we know.

Why wasn’t America’s Got Talent Season 20 on July 1?

Although NBC hasn’t given an official reason for the hiatus, the likely cause was the 4th of July holiday. While Independence Day doesn’t come until Friday, it’s a major travel week for many families, which would likely limit the number of viewers tuning in.

When does America’s Got Talent return with new episodes?

Luckily, this break is just a one-week deal. The series will return with new episodes on Tuesday, July 8, at it’s regular time of 8/7c.

This episode will be Round 6 of auditions, followed by Round 7 the following Tuesday, July 15. Other recent seasons of the show have had eight or nine audition episodes, so there may be more to come, as well.

After the auditions conclude, the quarterfinal rounds begin. The live shows will begin on Tuesday, August 19, with results shows on Wednesdays.

Who has the Season 20 Golden Buzzers so far?

This season, the four judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B) and host Terry Crews all have two Golden Buzzers each. Whoever they hit their Golden Buzzers for gets a free pass to the live shows.

After five rounds of auditions, six Golden Buzzers have been handed out, which means there are four left.

So far, Vergara gave her Golden Buzzer to rollerskating duo Duo Stardust, while Crews gave his to The Funkateers, a dance group. Mel B. has given out both of hers — one to juggling duo the Messoudi Brothers and the other to singer Charity Lockhart. Mandel’s first Golden Buzzer went to singer Jourdan Blue, while Cowell’s was given to Light Wire, a multimedia dance group.

