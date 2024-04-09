Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce – Her Husband Ryan Reacts

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, less than two weeks after announcing their separation.

According to People, Blanchard filed the paperwork at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana at 13:58 pm local time.

“The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, told the publication.

Blanchard announced the separation on her private Facebook last month, writing, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

She continued, “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Blanchard and Anderson had connected while the former was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Blanchard and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were accused of stabbing Dee Dee to death in June 2015. Godejohn is serving a life sentence.

For years, Dee Dee convinced people that her daughter was terminally ill with the mind of a 7-year-old and suffered from various ailments and illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia. The story was the subject of the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and Hulu’s limited series The Act.

Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier told People that Blanchard and Anderson recently got into a heated argument, claiming Anderson “got in her face and screamed.”

“Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her,” Vizier continued. “He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Since being released in December after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence, Blanchard reconnected with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson in July 2022.

Blanchard spoke fondly of Urker in the recent Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, where she referred to him as her first “heartbreak.”

“For me, it just came out of the blue,” Anderson recently told the Daily Mail in regards to the separation. He also touched on Blanchard’s relationship with Urker, sharing, “I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him.”

“I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on. I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all,” he added.

Anderson also posted a video on TikTok in which he thanked fans for their support.

“Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say thank you all for the support and the nice messages I’ve been getting from people… I’m just living my life guys,” he said. You all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that… I will post more stuff eventually.”

Blanchard’s post-prison life, including her divorce and upcoming nose surgery, will be covered this summer in Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up docuseries.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Premieres, June 3, Lifetime