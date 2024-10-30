Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Ex Ryan Anderson Speaks Out About Paternity Test Results

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has taken a pre-birth paternity test to prove once and for all that her boyfriend, Ken Urker, is the father of her unborn child.

As reported by People, Blanchard and Urker chose to have the pre-birth procedure so that Urker could be listed on the baby’s birth certificate. This is due to Louisiana state law, which would see Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, listed as the father on the baby’s birth certificate if she is born before their divorce is finalized.

Anderson has slammed his ex’s decision to have a pre-birth procedure instead of waiting until the child is born. Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, October 29, Anderson said, “I’ve never once questioned who the baby daddy was… never once said ‘I’m gonna make a fuss about it’ or ‘I’m gonna prevent this’ or ‘do that.’ I’ve never said anything like that. I’ve always said, ‘guys it’s not my baby.’”

The middle school special education teacher went on to say he was “sad” that he found out about the procedure through the media and that he believes Blanchard and Urker did it so they could sell the test results to the press.

“Now they’re probably gonna sell the results, surprise surprise, they already know. I put money that they already know who the baby daddy is,” he added. “I just would have waited until the baby was born and make it a simple swab instead of having a procedure.”

According to People, Blanchard underwent a procedure called a Noninvasive Prenatal Paternity test (NIPP). As per the Cleveland Clinic, this test “analyzes fetal DNA in the pregnant person’s blood,” and sees Blanchard giving a blood sample while Urker provides a cheek swab.

In his TikTok video, Anderson continued, “Gypsy’s probably already had that procedure done. You wouldn’t tell TMZ about it unless you knew for a fact already who the baby daddy already was, so Ken, congratulations, you’re still a homewrecker in my opinion but that is your baby. I’ve never fought that. Gypsy knows that.”

Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson back in April, just a little over three months since she was released from prison in December 2023. She then rekindled her romance with Urker, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in July.

Anderson’s attorney, Randy J. Fuerst, told People that the pre-birth paternity test was “highly unusual and unnecessary,” noting, “Usually you wait until the birth of the child and then the paternity test is done. And if it turns out, as we suspect, the child is her current boyfriend’s, then the birth certificate is changed with an order of the court subsequent to the birth of the child.”

Fuerst continued, “It’s a procedure that [sometimes] requires taking DNA from an unborn child. So that’s her business and she’s certainly welcome to do it. Ryan has no objection to it, but, just as his lawyers do, finds it very unusual.”