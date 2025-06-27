Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Slams Ex Over Mom’s Death as She Completes Parole

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is reflecting on her past and “taking accountability” after completing her parole on Tuesday (June 24).

The Lifetime reality star shared a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday (June 25), opening up about the time she served in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder charges relating to the death of her mother, Dee Dee, in 2015. She also took aim at her accomplice, her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison.

“I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life,” Blanchard wrote. “When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time. That was my accountability and I’ve carried it for years. I don’t owe the past anything more.”

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison and served eight; she was released on December 28, 2023. Growing up, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. On June 9, 2015, Blanchard and Godejohn killed Dee Dee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

She continued, “This is freedom. And I’m moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness. The Justice system has decided. The case is closed. This is justice for Dee Dee, as well as myself, who the system failed all my life… Justice was served and so was my time.”

The Life After Lock Up star then turned her attention to Godejohn, referring to him as a “deeply disturbed man.”

“But he also knew the difference between right and wrong. Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation… Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night. That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice,” she added.

According to The Springfield News-Leader, Godejohn’s attorneys argued that Blanchard manipulated their client into stabbing Dee Dee to death while she hid in a bathroom.

“His diagnosis of Autism/Asperger’s does not excuse what he did,” Blanchard continued. “Mental health is complex, but accountability matters and no one is above the law. His fate was decided by a panel of judges, prosecutors, lawyers and 12 jury members who reviewed the same evidence circulating online. His efforts of appeals have all been unsuccessful, each court agreeing with the original conviction.”

She went on to claim that Godejohn has “a disturbing pattern targeting vulnerable women with past trauma and pulling them into his twisted fantasy world… He presents himself as a dominant figure, seeking control and obedience, manipulating these women under the guise of love and loyalty.”

Blanchard alleged Godejohn is still trying to manipulate women from behind bars, including a prison pen pal who “eventually found the strength to walk away to save herself before she lost her identity, like I once did.”

“This isn’t new behavior” from Godejohn,” she wrote. “He is a man on a relentless search for his ‘perfect submissive’ someone to carry out his darkest desires, even from behind bars. But the truth is, more and more women are seeing through the mask and choosing to escape. They’re not his victims. They’re survivors.”

With her parole now over, Blanchard, who welcomed a baby daughter, Aurora, with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, in December, said she is ready to start the next chapter of her life. “I will not carry his actions on my shoulders any longer. I’ve taken responsibility for mine,” she stated.