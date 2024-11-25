Julie & Savannah Chrisley Have Thanksgiving Get-Together in Prison

Martin Holmes
Comments
Julie and Savannah Chrisley on red carpet
Savannah Chrisley might not have gotten Julie Chrisley back home for Thanksgiving as she wished, but that hasn’t stopped her from involving her mom in her holiday plans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 23, Savannah wrote, “When mom helps you make your Thanksgiving list at visitation last week,” alongside a photo of three lists handwritten on napkins.

One list was headlined “Menu” and included dishes such as lasagna, rigatoni, spaghetti and meatballs, and spicy vodka pasta. The other lists included ingredients and items, including chicken stock, powdered sugar, pumpkin, buttermilk, clear plastic silverware, and trash bags.

In 2022, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Both Julie and Todd appealed their sentences, and Julie was granted a resentencing hearing at an Atlanta court on September 25. When the hearing was first granted, Savannah remained hopeful that she could get her mom back home in time for Thanksgiving.

“Hopefully, she comes home because … the appeals court said they could not find the evidence used to convict mom. So that is a really big deal,” the reality star told her podcast listeners in July. “Hopefully, she comes home… if she comes home, oh my gosh, life will be so much better.”

She added, “I’m making it my goal that, like, by Thanksgiving, she’s home. So I will keep you guys updated on that whole process.”

Unfortunately for the Chrisleys, the judge upheld Julie’s conviction. Her sentence actually got worse, as not only was her 84 months in prison upheld, but her supervised release was increased from three years to five years.

Julie has now made a fresh bid to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to have the sentence overturned.

Speaking on the court’s decision, Savannah recently said, “It’s hard to make sense of it all. I’m just praying the appeal is granted. My mom has already been through so much, but no matter what, Julie Chrisley always finds a way to keep going. Her strength is nothing short of extraordinary, and I’ll continue to stand by her, no matter the hurdles.”

