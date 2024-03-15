Todd & Julie Chrisley Could Be Freed From Prison by Summer Says Daughter Savannah

Savannah Chrisley might have recently been eliminated from The Masked Singer, but she has reasons to feel optimistic, especially when it comes to her incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Unlocked podcast host touched on her mom and dad’s upcoming appeal and how she feels good about getting them home by the summer.

“Looking forward to our appeal April 19,” Savannah said. “Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer.”

Last year, Savannah revealed that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals had agreed to hear oral arguments on Todd and Julie’s case. The reality TV couple was found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Todd is doing a ten-year stint (reduced from 12) at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is serving a five-year sentence (reduced from seven) at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

While waiting for the appeal, Savannah has taken charge of the family in her parents’ absence, including looking after her niece, Chloe, and younger brother, Grayson.

“Just trying to do it all,” Savannah said when talking about managing her family life, work commitments, romantic relationships, and helping her parents with their legal battle.

“Raising a 17- and 11-year-old is a full-time job, but also working and trying to provide a life for them as well as fighting day in and day out with lawyers to get my parents home,” she added.

The experience of helping her parents has also made Savannah think about a potential career in law.

“I would [become a lawyer] if my mom comes home,” she shared. “I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it’ll be she and Chloe, or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer. It’s never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I’m 30 or 32, I might just do it.”

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January 2023 and haven’t been able to speak to each other since then, according to Savannah.

“The last time they spoke was the morning they went into federal prison,” she told E! News, adding, “a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we’ve been about conditions [in prison].”

Todd has frequently spoken out about the alleged “inhumane” conditions at FPC Pensacola, including claims of blackmail attempts, rat-infested kitchens, out-of-date food, and “starving” the inmates to death. As a result, Savannah alleged prison officials have been “blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t specifically commented on the Chrisleys, but told E! News in a statement, “[We] take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”