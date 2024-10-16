Julie Chrisley Launches Fresh Bid to Get Out of Prison Early

Julie Chrisley found her resentencing on September 25 didn’t go the way she wanted. A federal judge maintained the original seven-year prison sentence for the reality star on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. In fact, as TV Insider reported, her sentence got worse as her probati0n time when she does get released from prison was increased from three years to five.

But, as expected, the 51-year-old isn’t giving up hope of an early release from incarceration. Chrisley has now taken steps to appeal the resentencing decision by Judge Eleanor L. Ross in Atlanta.

In what is described as “a very brief court filing,” WSB-TV 2 Atlanta is reporting that Chrisley is appealing her latest sentence to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. This is the same court that vacated her initial prison sentence back in June.

Coming off last month’s resentencing her attorney Jay V. Surgent called the judge’s decision “harsh” and “unreasonable.” He went on to tell The US Sun, “She should be treated as a regular defendant, which I don’t think she is because of her notoriety. I really do think it’s because of her fame.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been in jail at Florida’s Prison Camp Pensacola for bank fraud and tax evasion since January 2023. Her husband Todd Chrisley is serving his 12-year sentence in connection with the same crimes at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola with 16 months probation.

At the September 25 hearing another Chrisley attorney Alex Little asked the judge to reduce his client’s sentence to no more than five years. He described her as a minor player in the crimes. He also hoped the judge would take into account Julie’s good behavior, and noted how she has received 70 certificates through enrichment opportunities during her 20-month stay in prison thus far, reports Atlanta News First/AP.

Federal prosecutors led by Annalise Peters argued that they were conservative with their charges, even though Chrisley was a “core part” of a fraudulent scheme. She added that she had not apologized, shown remorse, or admitted wrongdoing.

When the pair were first tried, Julie got a lesser sentence because the judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that she was part of the bank fraud scheme when it began in 2006. The case was then sent to lower courts for resentencing, but Todd’s appeal was rejected.