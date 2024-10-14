Julie Chrisley Prison Shock: Reality Star’s Sentence Just Got Worse

When Julie Chrisley appeared in an Atlanta court on September 25 for her resentencing hearing, the incarcerated reality star was hoping and praying for a reduced prison sentence. But those dreams were crushed when a federal judge confirmed that her sentence would remain at 84 months – exactly the same as her original seven-year prison sentence in 2022.

Now details have emerged that Chrisley’s appeal backfired so spectacularly that her sentence actually got worse.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is back behind bars and contemplating her next move in her fight to get early release from prison. She has been locked up since January 2023. Amid all the fallout from her court appearance last month, one small detail from the judge’s ruling may have gone unnoticed: Julie Chrisley’s sentence actually increased.

When she first sentenced with husband Todd in November 2022, the judge ruled that she should serve three years probation after her release. But now, after last month’s resentencing hearing in Atlanta, her probation period has been increased to five years.

New court documents shared by a Reddit user online have shown details of how Julie’s sentence actually got worse. She will have to do more extended probation time when she is eventually released from incarceration. When comparing initial 2022 case documents to 2024, a Chrisley watcher on the Reddit chrisleyknowsprison forum noted how Julie’s sentence increased from three years supervised release to five years supervised release. This means that when she is eventually freed, she’ll still be under the eye of law enforcement once she gets out. Check out the documents posted on reddit below:

Julie Chrisley was given three years probation in 2022:

She will now have to do five years probation when she is released:

As the law site NOLO explains, supervised release provides a period of restricted freedom for recently released prisoners (often between one and five years). “During supervised release, the defendant must abide by the conditions of release and be supervised by a probation officer. A former prisoner who violates the conditions of supervised release may be sent back to prison, potentially to remain there until the end of the supervised release term. The judge retains jurisdiction over a defendant’s supervised release and will make decisions regarding early termination (for good behavior) or modification or revocation (for violations).” More details of what this entails for Julie can be seen here.

The 51-year-old is an inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, for bank fraud and tax evasion. Her husband Todd Chrisley has been serving his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola with 16 months probation.

When the two were first tried, Julie got a lesser sentence because the judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that she was part of the bank fraud scheme when it began in 2006. Indeed though, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie ‘participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,’ not 2006,” per People. The case was then sent to lower courts for resentencing, but Todd’s appeal was rejected.