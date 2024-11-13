Christina Haack & Josh Hall Shock Fans in ‘Christina in the Country’ Season 2 Premiere

The second season of HGTV‘s Christina in the Country premiered on Tuesday night (November 12), and hosts Christina Haack and her estranged husband, Josh Hall surprised many fans as they seemed so happy together.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters. However, Season 2 of their reality show had already wrapped up production three months before the separation.

In the season premiere, titled “From 12 to Two,” Haack and Hall seemed to be happy as they discussed plans in their Newport Beach, California home.

“I have some good news,” Haack said to Hall, per People. “I know how much you love Tennessee. I’ve gotten some inquiries lately and a few of them are really good, so I feel like it’s time we go back there and start some new projects, new families, new contractors.”

The episode followed the 41-year-old interior designer and the 44-year-old Foundry Group realtor as they returned to Tennessee and worked on a property suffering from a damaged sewer line and asbestos in the walls.

While the premiere mainly focused on the former couple’s work out in the broken-down properties, the episode also included scenes at Haack’s Leipers Fork, Tennessee home, where she and Hall lived with Haack’s kids while filming. Haack put this property up for sale in October, which became another point of contention in the divorce.

“I like them both, and I’m sad it didn’t work out for them. They were so happy, then it just crashed and burned. Sad,” wrote one viewer.

Others were only just finding out that Haack and Hall had split up, with one fan writing, “Wait, really, she divorced this guy too? For some reason I can’t stand this one.”

“The bloke was history some months ago (he was another short-lived husband, #3),” replied another.

“They are fighting plenty, and it’s getting ugly. I said from the get-go that this marriage wouldn’t last, and I was lambasted for it. And yet here we are,” another added.

“She may be getting back together with husband #2… we’ll see how long that lasts,” said another, referring to the recent reports that Haack will be assisted by her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, in her upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off.

What did you think of the season premiere of Christina in the Country? Let us know your thoughts below.

Christina in the Country, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8 c, HGTV