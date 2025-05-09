Christina Haack Says She’s Been Forced to Get Frugal Amid Costly Divorce From Josh Hall

Christina Haack has been getting frugal when it comes to her expenses, as she admits her recent divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall “hasn’t been cheap.”

The HGTV star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 8), where she shared a photo of herself at a For Your Consideration Emmy event for her show, The Flip Off, on April 30. Haack was seen looking glamorous in a long-sleeve black minidress, which she revealed was surprisingly inexpensive.

“Paying for this divorce hasn’t been cheap,” she wrote over the image. “I’ve been trying to cut down on my spending, especially when it comes to clothes. This dress was super cute and only $65”

She also included a link to the Princess Polly Kato Long Sleeve Body-Con minidress on Nordstrom’s website.

Last week, Haack settled her divorce from Hall. After almost three years of marriage, the former couple filed for divorce in July 2024. Since then, the pair had been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

Haack took to her Instagram Stories last Friday (May 2) to praise her attorney, Laura Wasser, and the rest of her legal team.

“You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace,” Haack wrote. “I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I’m grateful to have this behind me. I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

The Christina in the Country host previously talked about the divorce in an episode of The Flip Off that aired in February. In the episode, she claimed Hall had requested a $3.5 million settlement from her. “It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me,” she said.

In a legal document for the divorce, Haack also alleged Hall requested $65,000 per month in spousal support from her, which she called “outrageous.”

Hall denied these claims, writing on his Instagram Stories at the time that Haack’s “legal declarations” were “riddled with lies and assumptions.”

Haack is now in a new relationship with Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. In a photo posted last Friday, Haack was seen in the same $65 dress posing with Larocca. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER 🖤” she captioned the snap.