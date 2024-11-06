Christina Haack Love Life Update After She’s Pictured With Mystery Man in Mexico

Speculation ran wild after HGTV star Christina Haack shared a photo of herself over the weekend alongside her “great friend” Jared Merrell, leading many fans to wonder if the pair were dating.

Now, a source has told Us Weekly that Haack and Merrell are not dating and insists they are just pals, nothing more. Besides, he’s happily married to someone else!

“Christina has been good friends with Jared and his wife for over 20 years,” the source told the outlet.

The insider also noted that Haack “had a great time celebrating [Merrell’s] birthday with them and friends in Mexico this weekend.”

“Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother @jaredjstar25,” Christina posted on her Instagram on Saturday, November 2, alongside a photo of the pair with their arms draped around each other. “Thank you for ALWAYS being such a great friend. Love you and your family so much. So happy to be celebrating you all weekend!”

“Thank you Love you,” Merrell responded in the replies.

Fans jumped into the comments to speculate whether Haack was soft-launching a new relationship just three months after she split from her third husband, Josh Hall, with whom she’s currently involved in a messy divorce.

“I first thought she was introducing us to a new boyfriend I was like damn girl slow down!!” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Omg! Not another husband.”

Haack shared other photos from the birthday celebrations in Punta Mita, Mexico, including group shots with other men and women. In one post, she thanked “the host with the most” and called it the “best weekend.”

In July, Haack and Hall filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the ex-partners have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters.

Haack is set to return to TV this month for the second season of her HGTV docuseries Christina in the Country, which premieres on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c. It marks her first project since her separation from Hall.

According to the official description, Season 2 “will continue to expand [Haack’s] design business in the South, creating custom dream homes for Nashville-area clients and navigating the hot market with her next flip and first rental property” across six one-hour episodes.

She will also star in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather El Moussa.