Christina Hall Reuniting With Ex Ant Anstead in New HGTV Show

Christina Haack (formerly Hall) will be assisted by her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, in her upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off.

For those who don’t know, Christina is in the midst of filming the new series, which consists of two teams of house flippers. She was originally set to co-star with her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall, against her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather El Moussa. The Flip Off is set to premiere in early 2025.

However, Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July mid-filming and after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the ex-partners have been embroiled in a messy legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters. It was unclear who Christina’s replacement teammate would be for the series, which was meant to be teams of two.

As a source told People on Thursday (November 7), Ant will be appearing in the show but claimed he will not officially be her partner. “Ant is going to appear on the show, but he won’t be Christina’s partner,” the source said.

Christina has been building a rapport with Ant in recent months amid the fallout of her third divorce. She previously joked about him joining the show in the comments section of her Instagram: “How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol,” the fan comment read. Christina replied, “LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin[sic].”

She later clarified her stance on whether Anstead might take Josh’s place on the HGTV series. “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes,” she told Backgrid. “I already work with Tarek.”

Christina took a hiatus from filming The Flip Off but has since returned to filming without Josh (who was already featured in the official trailer). However, where he stands with the series is unclear. It’s also unclear who will be Christina’s partner in the series, or what Ant’s guest appearance entails.

But Christina’s rekindling with Ant comes as the former couple, who share a 5-year-old son, Hudson, have also rekindled their social media connection. The pair followed each other back on Instagram over the summer and have been dropping comments and re-sharing each others’ posts.