Christina Haack Sets Solo TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Josh Hall

As seen on HGTV’s Christina in the Country, host Christina Haack poses for a portrait at the Hodges.

Christina Haack, now going by her maiden name, will return to TV next month in her first project since her breakup from husband Josh Hall. HGTV has announced that the second season of the docuseries Christina in the Country will premiere on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c on HGTV, Max, and Discovery+.

In Season 2, Christina “will continue to expand her design business in the South, creating custom dream homes for Nashville-area clients and navigating the hot market with her next flip and first rental property” across six one-hour episodes, HGTV says.

“The busy mom of three, author, and entrepreneur … will take bigger design risks to bring her clients’ visions to life, transforming dated kitchens, primary suites, basements, and entertainment areas into breathtaking spaces with functionality, modern amenities, and her signature high-end style,” the network adds. “Christina and her children also will make special memories at their family farm that is now home to a goat, [a] mini donkey, [a] pony, and chickens.”

In November 12’s Season 2 premiere, HGTV adds, Christina will help empty-nesters renovate their home in a historic area near downtown Franklin, Tennessee. She’ll open up the kitchen to accommodate the couple’s large family, and she’ll go “super bold” by painting the bedroom’s walls and ceilings with a dramatic purple hue.

Christina in the Country Season 1 attracted more than 12 million viewers with its first season and is available to stream on Max and Discovery+, as is the predecessor series Christina on the Coast.

During Christina in the Country’s hiatus, its lead star has been all over the news. She and Josh, a real estate agent, filed for divorce from one another this July, with the latter citing irreconcilable differences following nearly three years of marriage.

Later that month, Christina accused Josh of “divert[ing] over $35,000 of [her] separate property rental income into his account,” while Josh denied wrongdoing, per Entertainment Tonight. Then, earlier this month, Christina — who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead — posted Instagram Stories updates suggesting that Josh was “stealing” from her and her children.

Just days ago, Josh tried to halt the sale of the $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse that featured in the first season of Christina in the Country.

Odds are, however, that Season 2 of the show will focus more on domestic renovations than domestic rancor.

Christina in the Country, Tuesday, November 12, 9/8c, HGTV, Max & Discovery+