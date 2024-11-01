Christina Haack Shares Surprising Video With Ex Josh Hall – Fans React

Christina Haack has been promoting her upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off, on social media, and eagle-eyed fans have spotted her ex, Josh Hall, in the latest video clip.

The Flip Off was originally set to feature the former couple teaming up to take on Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather El Moussa, to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

However, Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the ex-partners have been embroiled in a messy legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters.

Despite the breakup, The Flip Off was set to go ahead without Hall’s involvement. According to People, Haack, Tarek, and Heather returned to filming in July without Hall. In addition, the three stars have continued to post promos for the show, none of which featured Hall.

Now, in a behind-the-scenes video Haack and the El Moussas jointly shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, Hall can be seen in the background off to the side. This came as a surprise to fans, who didn’t expect Hall to have any involvement in the new series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

“Is this old? Josh is in the video?? He’s not back, is he?” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“I saw him in background too!” said another.

Another added, “I love you three together!!! I can’t wait, although I do see Josh in the background!!!”

As other fans pointed out, based on the outfits, the video appears to be a behind-the-scenes moment from the original promo, which was released back in May, three months before Haack and Hall separated.

In the video, Tarek is seen bantering with Haack and Heather as they have their hair tended to by stylists. “See, the boys just don’t have to work this hard. We’re just naturally beautiful,” Tarek quips.

“Says the one with all the makeup on,” Haack fires back before Heather adds, “He even got his eyebrows threaded.”

“I did not,” Tarek retorts to his wife. “Wrong team. What are you doing? You’re supposed to talk s*** the other way, not towards me.”

Promoting the show on Instagram, Tarek wrote, “When the stakes are even higher than the on-set tension,” adding, “Can’t wait to finally hit your screens with a show HGTV has never seen before. Trust me, we have some surprises coming your way!”

The Flip Off, 2025, HGTV