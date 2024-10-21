Christina Haack and her ex-husband Ant Anstead are seemingly flipping over a new leaf.

The Flip or Flop star re-followed Anstead on Instagram this summer, around the time of her ongoing divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall. Now, he’s reciprocated, with multiple other signs the pair are getting along again ensuing.

Anstead shared a photo of the former couple’s son, Hudson, 5, surrounded by his youth soccer team on Saturday, October 19, captioning: “The ‘Golden Chameleons’ crushed it this morning.” Anstead tagged Haack, along with his other two children — Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, whom he shares with his first wife — and Haack happily reshared the post to her Instagram Stories.

Last week, Haack (formerly Hall) hit like on a slideshow of photos that Anstead shared of Hudson after the father-son duo spent a beach day together in Laguna Beach, California.

In September, Haack tagged Anstead in a video of Hudson’s first soccer practice. And when he posted a birthday tribute for Hudson earlier that month, referencing his girlfriend Renée Zellweger (dating since 2021) Christina commented on the post.

“Happy birthday Hudzo! WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man,” Anstead captioned the message. “You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love,” he added. “NayNay and I love you very much! Happy 5th birthday Hudzo ❤️ x.” Haack’s reply read, “Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!”

Around the same time, Haack also liked a birthday post that Ant shared for Amelie, her former stepdaughter.

In late July, Haack told Backgrid that Hudson was part of the reason she re-followed Anstead on Instagram. “Ant and I share Hudson… and I feel like he deserves to have us get along,” she told the outlet.

Haack also replied to a fan’s idea that Anstead join The Flip Off, her upcoming HGTV series in which Josh was originally set to be her partner. The house-flipping competition sees Haack (and a now unclear partner) face her first husband, Tarek El-Moussa, and Tarek’s current wife, Heather El Moussa.

“How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off? Ratings would go through the roof. If it happens, I need some credit. Lol,” the comment read. Christina replied, “LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

She later clarified her stance on whether Anstead might take Josh’s place on the HGTV series. “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes,” she told Backgrid. “I already work with Tarek.”

Josh filed for divorce on July 16. According to the court documents, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 8.

On October 16, Josh made a rare public statement addressing a claim that he requested $65,000 in spousal support from Christina on his Instagram Stories. The exes have been in a public dispute over finances and one of the homes they shared during their marriage.

Haack and Anstead had a heated custody battle after a split of their own in 2021, before a heated and not-yet-finalized split from Josh, which also involved payments for his Bentley car. Haack has been married three times, the first to her initial HGTV co-star Tarek.

What do you think, are Haack and Anstead getting along a little too well, or just being friendly? Let us know in the comments section below.