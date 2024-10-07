The divorce between Christina Hall and her ex-husband Josh gets even uglier. Christina has continued to put Josh on blast on social media. The HGTV personality went as far as to accuse him of “stealing” from her and her kids. Her allegations were included in a number of fiery Instagram post stories.

“Time to go back to reality soon… Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed,” Christina wrote, calling out Josh to her followers.

The realtor and interior designer also provided a life update that her 23.82-acre Tenessee home, where Josh has been staying since their breakup in July was also up for sale. The Leiper’s Fork home is where the Flip or Flop star’s spinoff series Christina in the Country was filmed. It comes with a hefty price of $4.5 million. According to her realtor’s Instagram post, the property includes six bedrooms and bathrooms, and an attached three-car garage with a pedestrian door. Among the amenities are a pool, hot tub, barn, and a fenced area perfect for animals. Christina had agreed to let Josh stay in the home, which was purchased in 2021 and remains in her name as the sole owner.

She continued the onslaught of allegations about Josh “stealing from me and my family.” Christina said he was “stealing rental income for two of my sole properties,” and that she “made all the payments on all the cars (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways.”

Christina’s barrage comes after she claimed Josh transferred $35,000 into his personal bank account the day after she made him aware that she would be filing for divorce. At the time, Josh claimed the money was taken to pay for expenses associated with their rental property.

Per their September legal agreement, Josh is expected to return that money to Hall. Josh has since fired back through his rep and statement obtained by People. “Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet,” the statement read. “But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law.”

Christina and Josh called it quits after three years. Josh filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences. It has been contentious between the two ever since. The developments made for an interesting twist as the estranged couple were set to film a new series The Flip Off for HGTV to air in 2025 along with Christina’s ex-husband Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. Production is set to continue with Tarek, Heather, and Christina promoting the show, but the network hasn’t confirmed whether Josh will still appear.