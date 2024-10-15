‘FBI’ Times Three, and a New ‘International’ Boss, ‘Accused’ of Road Rage, Dancing with Dedication, an NFL Star Out of Control
The FBI trilogy returns to CBS, with Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer taking over as the new FBI: International boss. Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling stars in a harrowing episode of Accused as an overwhelmed mom whose road rage has serious consequences. Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough performs with wife Hayley on “Dedication Night.” FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez depicts the troubled young NFL star risking his career with dangerously reckless behavior.
FBI
Change is afoot for the triple-pronged FBI franchise, starting with the mothership, launching its seventh season with Tiffany (departing cast member Katherine Renee Kane) struggling with fieldwork while Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Pergrym) is also having second thoughts about her FBI duties now that she’s raising her late friend’s daughter Ella. But first, the team investigates the assassination of a Brooklyn plumber, which takes a global turn after the CIA gets involved.
FBI: International
The transition is even more dramatic in Season 4 of the franchise’s second spinoff, which welcomes former Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer as the Fly Team’s new boss, Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. He arrives in Budapest to track down those involved in the shooting of his partner back in L.A. Followed by the Season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where team leader Remy (Dylan McDermott) reconnects romantically with attorney Abby Deaver (Susan Misner) while the Fugitive Task Force digs into a series of grisly killings in the wake of a detective’s murder.
Accused
In one of the most excruciatingly harrowing episodes to date, the anthology showcases Orange Is the New Black’s terrific Taylor Schilling as an overwhelmed mom and nurse on her most terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day ever. Which still isn’t excuse enough to justify her reckless behavior when caught up in a road-rage situation. We first see April as she’s heading into a sentencing hearing, and in bits and pieces, we play back the incident that landed her in such hot water. Law & Order: SVU alum Danny Pino plays her worried spouse, with Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers as the combative motorist who pushes her over the edge.
Dancing With the Stars
Having eliminated the most challenged dancers and the most unpleasant (in the case of Anna Delvey) personality, the competition heats up on “Dedication Night,” with the celebs honoring through dance the people and institutions that inspired and influenced them. Three-time Dancing winner Mark Ballas returns as a guest judge, while Derek Hough steps away from the panel to perform with his wife Hayley. During rehearsals, judges visit the couples to gauge their progress as they practice routines in the Contemporary, Viennese Waltz, Rumba, Salsa, Argentine Tango, and Foxtrot styles.
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
“Everything’s OK when I’m playing ball,” says the deeply troubled New England Patriots rookie Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). Off the field is another story, as he struggles with his sexuality and his domestic life with his pregnant girlfriend (a very good Jaylen Barron), recklessly turning to his shady friend Sherrod (Roland Buck III) to blow off steam. Spoiling for a fight and emotionally out of control, Aaron lashes out in a violent way that could doom his career, just as the team goes all in on his talent as a tight end. Make that tightly wound end.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Murder in a Small Town (8/7c, Fox): Smallville alum Erica Durance guests as a friend of Cassandra’s (Kristin Kreuk) whose husband is missing. Is she responsible?
- I’m Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (9/8c, HBO): A two-part true-crime documentary (concluding Wednesday) profiles a most unlikely killer, Minnesota grandmother Lois Riess, who at 56 killed her allegedly abusive husband and went on the run. Her confessional interview also touches on a gambling addiction and her family’s mental health issues.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): The 90-minute documentary “A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians” tells the ongoing story of the Israel-Gaza conflict with first-person accounts from Israelis who survived last year’s Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and from Palestinians living amid the devastation of Israel’s military retaliation.
- Black Comedy in America (10/9c, Vice TV): A docuseries celebrating pioneers in Black film, TV and stand-up comedy opens with a reunion of The Original Kings of Comedy: Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and D.J. Hughley.
- Northwoods Survival (10/9c, National Geographic): A reality series follows young Canadians on a four-season mission to make a life in the wilderness.
- High Potential (10/9c, ABC): “Training wheels are coming off, buddy,” brags police consultant Morgan (Kristin Olson) when she gets her own badge, but a case involving two missing children could test her resolve.
- The Irrational (10/9c, NBC): The FBI turns to Alec (Jesse L. Martin) to figure out the motives and methods of a serial killer who’s terrorizing the suburbs.
ON THE STREAM:
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (streaming on Netflix): The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star adapts her whimsical musical stage show that reflects on birth, death and the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic shutdown.
- American Horror Stories (streaming on Hulu): FX’s creepy anthology spinoff returns with five new terrifying vignettes, with a cast featuring Henry Winkler, June Squibb, Victor Garber, Michael Imperioli, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, and many more.
- Anatomy of Lies (streaming on Peacock): A three-part docuseries based on a Vanity Fair article exposes the many lies of former Grey’s Anatomy writer-producer Elisabeth Finch, who fabricated a personal history of medical trauma and tragedy that she often borrowed from in her scripts.