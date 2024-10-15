‘FBI’ Times Three, and a New ‘International’ Boss, ‘Accused’ of Road Rage, Dancing with Dedication, an NFL Star Out of Control

Bennett Raglin / CBS

FBI

Season Premiere 8/7c

Change is afoot for the triple-pronged FBI franchise, starting with the mothership, launching its seventh season with Tiffany (departing cast member Katherine Renee Kane) struggling with fieldwork while Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Pergrym) is also having second thoughts about her FBI duties now that she’s raising her late friend’s daughter Ella. But first, the team investigates the assassination of a Brooklyn plumber, which takes a global turn after the CIA gets involved.

FBI: International

Season Premiere 9/8c

The transition is even more dramatic in Season 4 of the franchise’s second spinoff, which welcomes former Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer as the Fly Team’s new boss, Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. He arrives in Budapest to track down those involved in the shooting of his partner back in L.A. Followed by the Season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where team leader Remy (Dylan McDermott) reconnects romantically with attorney Abby Deaver (Susan Misner) while the Fugitive Task Force digs into a series of grisly killings in the wake of a detective’s murder.

Accused

8/7c

In one of the most excruciatingly harrowing episodes to date, the anthology showcases Orange Is the New Black’s terrific Taylor Schilling as an overwhelmed mom and nurse on her most terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day ever. Which still isn’t excuse enough to justify her reckless behavior when caught up in a road-rage situation. We first see April as she’s heading into a sentencing hearing, and in bits and pieces, we play back the incident that landed her in such hot water. Law & Order: SVU alum Danny Pino plays her worried spouse, with Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers as the combative motorist who pushes her over the edge.

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

Having eliminated the most challenged dancers and the most unpleasant (in the case of Anna Delvey) personality, the competition heats up on “Dedication Night,” with the celebs honoring through dance the people and institutions that inspired and influenced them. Three-time Dancing winner Mark Ballas returns as a guest judge, while Derek Hough steps away from the panel to perform with his wife Hayley. During rehearsals, judges visit the couples to gauge their progress as they practice routines in the Contemporary, Viennese Waltz, Rumba, Salsa, Argentine Tango, and Foxtrot styles.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

10/9c

“Everything’s OK when I’m playing ball,” says the deeply troubled New England Patriots rookie Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). Off the field is another story, as he struggles with his sexuality and his domestic life with his pregnant girlfriend (a very good Jaylen Barron), recklessly turning to his shady friend Sherrod (Roland Buck III) to blow off steam. Spoiling for a fight and emotionally out of control, Aaron lashes out in a violent way that could doom his career, just as the team goes all in on his talent as a tight end. Make that tightly wound end.

