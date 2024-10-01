Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Star Was 60

Frank Fritz, star of History Channel‘s American Pickers, has died at the age of 60. His death comes two years after the reality star suffered from a stroke.

It’s unclear what Fritz’s cause of death was at time, but former costar Mike Wolfe shared the news of his passing with fans on social media. “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Wolfe wrote.

“I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe continued. “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Wolfe added. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

Updating…