Former ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized With Stroke

Frank Fritz, who served as co-host on History‘s popular reality series American Pickers for several years, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to his former co-star, Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe, who created the long-running antiques-based series, shared the news on Thursday in an Instagram post. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe wrote, adding, “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

Earlier in the post, Wolfe alluded to the reports from last year about his and Fritz’s tense relationship in recent years. Fritz had previously reacted to a statement Wolfe made regarding his former partner’s exit from the series, calling the statement “bulls***” and claiming Wolfe hadn’t spoken to him in two years.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight,” Wolfe said in his latest post. “Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in an episode that aired in March 2020. He did not return to the show when production resumed after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. It was later said that Fritz had exited the show due to various health issues, including Crohn’s Disease and back surgery.

American Pickers debuted on January 18, 2010, on History and, to date, has aired 23 seasons. The show follows its hosts as they travel across America in search of rare Americana artifacts and national treasures they can buy from collectors to add to their personal collections or sell in their antique shops.

