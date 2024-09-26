Stephen Colbert Fires Back at ‘Boring’ Trump After Ex-President Attacks Him Online

Stephen Colbert isn’t taking kindly to former president Donald Trump calling him “very boring” in a recent social media post.

The Late Show host addressed Trump’s comments on Wednesday’s (September 25) show, saying that he was “flattered” that the Republican nominee took the time out of his busy presidential campaign to “hate watch” him.

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post on Tuesday night (September 24) after watching an interview with Colbert on what he called “highly government subsidized PBS.”

“[I] found it fascinating for only one reason—Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser?” Trump wrote, per The Daily Beast. “He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING.”

The interview Trump was referring to was part of PBS NewsHour, where Colbert and his wife Evie discussed their relationship and new cookbook.

Responding to Trump on Wednesday’s Late Show, Colbert said, “In the middle of a hotly contested presidential campaign, you took the time to hate-watch me on PBS? First of all, I’m flattered.”

He added, “More importantly, you shouldn’t be hate-watching me on PBS. You should be hate-watching me on CBS… Actually, wait a second. You’re 78. You’re out of the demo. Nobody cares if you watch.”

Colbert revealed that he anticipated Trump’s rant, and he knew exactly what part of the interview set the former president off. In the PBS interview, Colbert was asked if he’d ever invite Trump onto his show, and Colbert answered, “I had him on before, and he was kind of boring, so no.”

“[Trump’s] clearly upset because I called him boring,” the comedian continued. “And I called him boring because I knew it would upset him. Which it did, because he’s so predictable, which is ultimately what makes him kind of boring.”

Wrapping up, Colbert focused on the part of Trump’s post where he said, “CBS should terminate [Colbert’s] contract and pick almost anyone, right off the street, who would do better, and for FAR LESS MONEY.”

“Well, okay, I disagree, but to be fair, I’m gonna give it a shot,” Colbert responded. “Let me just take a peek outside of Times Square and see if I can see if I can grab anybody.”

Colbert then brought a Times Square Elmo into the studio, only for him to take off the head and reveal it was Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen underneath.

