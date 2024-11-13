How to Watch New Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ With Streaming

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone is one of the most-watched shows on TV, but it’s also one of the few shows not available for next-day streaming on subscription services. Now that the Western drama has returned for its final season, we’re breaking down the ways that new episodes can be watched after they air on Paramount Network on Sundays at 8/7c.

Are new episodes of Yellowstone on Paramount+?

While the Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, as well as other Taylor Sheridan shows like Lawmen: Bass Reeves, are Paramount+-exclusive programming, the show that spurred the entire Sheridan TV universe isn’t on Paramount’s streaming platform. In fact, there is not one single episode of Yellowstone that is available to watch on Paramount+. Due to a licensing deal, a different streaming service houses all previous seasons of the hit series.

Are new episodes of Yellowstone on Peacock?

Peacock is the streaming home for Yellowstone Seasons 1 through Season 5 Part 1. Every episode except for the current season (Season 5 Part 2, which aired its first episode on Sunday, November 10), can be streamed on Peacock for any subscriber. Peacock got the streaming rights to Yellowstone in a 2020 licensing agreement.

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 are not available for next-day streaming on Peacock. Whether the final season will be released on Peacock in full in the future is not known at this time. Season 5 Part 1 ended in January 2023 and started streaming on Peacock in May 2023. While Peacock still owns the streaming rights to Yellowstone as of the time of publication, it’s not currently known how long its license will last. There are only six episodes in the final season, so keep your eyes peeled for possible updates on Peacock’s Yellowstone streaming deal in the coming weeks.

Where can I watch new episodes of Yellowstone for free?

If you can’t tune in for the Sundays at 8/7c airtime on Paramount Network on your TV but you do have a cable provider, you can watch Yellowstone on-demand through ParamountNetwork.com. You will need your cable provider login information to do so. Go to the “How to Watch” section of the website, click on your cable provider, and you’ll be redirected to said provider’s website where you can watch new episodes for free. The episodes can also be watched live during the Sunday airtime this way. This comes at no extra price beyond your preexisting cable bill.

There are cable-free on-demand options as well. You can tune into Yellowstone on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream, and the episodes will be available on-demand the day after they air for those subscribers. If you don’t subscribe to those services already, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, and fuboTV all offer free trials.

The Season 5 Part 2 premiere had an encore airing at 10/9c on November 10 on CBS and other cable networks, which led to the highest premiere audience in the show’s history. New episodes will only air on Paramount Network moving forward.

Is Yellowstone on Prime Video?

If you’re willing to pay to watch individual episodes, they’re available for purchase on Amazon. Every episode of the series, including the Season 5 Part 2 premiere (aka Season 5 Episode 9), is available to buy. The cost breakdown is $1.99 for SD, $2.99 for HD, and $3.99 for UHD.

You can also buy the full season, including future episodes, through the TV Season Pass feature. Buying the TV Season Pass means you will own digital copies of each episode of that respective season. Buying Season 5 on Amazon means that the episodes will appear in Your Video Library on Amazon. New episodes will automatically be made available in Your Video Library, usually within 24 hours of broadcast. According to Amazon, “if you’ve already purchased individual episodes of a TV show, then you will be presented the option to buy the Season Pass at a reduced price to complete your season, regardless of whether the season is still airing.”

Season 5 is $24.99 for SD (it’s typically $29.99, but there’s currently a discount), $39.99 for HD, and $49.99 for UHD.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10 airs Sunday, November 17 at 8/7c and will show the aftermath of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) fate revealed in the premiere. Titled, “The Apocalypse of Change,” the episode description is simple: “Beth comes to a chilling realization.”

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, Paramount Network