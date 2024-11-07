Stephen Colbert put on a brave face on Wednesday night’s (November 6) edition of The Late Show as he addressed Donald Trump‘s presidential victory over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (November 5). And he also made his prediction as to how he thinks the next four years will go.

The late-night host opened Wednesday’s show by offering solace to his viewers who might be going through a rough time in light of the election results.

“Hey there. How you doing? If you watch this show regularly, I’m guessing you’re not doing great,” he began. “Yeah, me neither. Today, some people said to me, ‘Sorry you have to do a show tonight,’ which is nice of them to say but I don’t have to do a show. I get to do a show tonight.”

After sharing his gratitude for The Late Show crew, the live audience, and the viewers at home, Colbert said, “At times like this, what do we most want to be? Not alone. So, thanks for being here.”

Colbert promised he would soon get back to the comedy and the jokes, adding, “I’ll let you in on a little secret — no one gets into this business because everything in their life worked out great. So we’re built for rough roads.”

Addressing the 2024 election result directly, the comedian stated, “Well, f***… it happened. Again. After a bizarre and vicious campaign fueled by a desperate need not to go to jail, Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.”

Looking for a “bright side,” Colbert said, “This way, at least there will be a peaceful transfer of power. Mike Pence, olly-olly-oxen-free!”

He also addressed those who tell him he must secretly want Trump to win “because he gives you so much material to work with.” In response, Colbert replied, “No. No. No one tells the guy who cleans the bathroom ‘Wow, you must love it when someone has explosive diarrhea. There’s so much material for you to work with!'”

Later in his monologue, Colbert looked ahead to what this Trump presidency could mean. “The first time Trump was elected, he started as a joke and ended as a tragedy,” he stated. “This time, he starts as a tragedy; who knows what he’ll end as. A limerick? There once was a man who was orange… damn it!”

“Who knows what the next four years are gonna be like?” Colbert continued. “What we do know is that we’re gonna be governed by a monstrous child surrounded by cowards and grifters. It’s really hard to see a bright side here. So far, all I’ve got is his inaugural address. Because while it’s gonna kick his administration off to a terrible start, at least we know the mic stand is gonna get a happy ending.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.