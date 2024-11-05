Stephen Colbert opened Monday’s (November 4) episode of The Late Show by sharing his thoughts on the latest election campaign drama, including Donald Trump‘s “lewd” interaction with a microphone.

The late-night host focused on Trump’s rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday (November 1), where the former president was given a handheld microphone after complaining about the mic stand not being to his liking. However, he also complained about the handheld microphone.

“I’ve never held a microphone up so long in my damn life,” Trump said at the rally. “It’s like I’m weightlifting. This sucker’s heavy. I’m working my a** off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm. Now I’m gonna blow out my right arm. And I’m blowing out my damn throat too.”

“You’re blowing out your arms? He can’t hold up a microphone?” Colbert responded. “He’s not strong enough to be Commander in Chief. He’s not strong enough to be karaoke in chief.”

A clip of Donald Trump telling staff that his mic was set too low has gone viral pic.twitter.com/IJuLcxU7a9 — PMW TV (@pmwtvcom) November 2, 2024

“Now, I know I’m always saying, ‘And then things got weird,’ but believe me when I say, in this case, boy, did they,” Colbert continued before showing a clip of Trump’s lewd-looking gesture with a microphone stand while complaining about it being too low.

“I was wrong. Evidently, he does have a jobs plan,” Colbert quipped.

The comedian then turned to Trump’s rally in North Carolina, where he “made a little mouth fumble” when trying to come up with a football metaphor.

Trump described his campaign as being on the “four-yard line, not the five-yard line, slightly better,” adding, “All we have to do is carry that ball over that… thing.”

Trump: Like we’re on the four yard line not the five yard line. All we have to do is carry the ball over that.. thing pic.twitter.com/aQx0K2HAjJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

“Oh yes, exactly, carry the ball over that… thing,” Colbert replied before throwing to footage of a football game with play-by-play commentary in words Trump might have used.

“He runs right up the old doohickey, crosses the thingamabob, and whatchamacallit!” the commentary said.

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Colbert interviewed Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who addressed his teary-eyed plea for voters to choose Kamala Harris on Sunday’s episode of his HBO late-night show.

“I wasn’t crying. I’m British. I’m dead inside,” Oliver joked before saying he only cries while watching movies on airplanes. He then revealed the last film to set his tears flowing was the Will Ferrell and Jon Heder-starring figure skating comedy Blades of Glory.