Whoopi Goldberg Says Bakery ‘Refused’ Her Order Because of ‘Politics’ – the Owner Responds

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday on The View on Wednesday, November 13, but claimed her dessert almost didn’t arrive due to an unusual situation with the bakery.

The Oscar-winner shared a selection of Charlotte Russe cakes with her fellow co-hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, noting how it was one of her mom’s favorite desserts growing up. However, she said the bakery initially refused to take her order, and she only got it after someone else made the order on her behalf.

“My birthday dessert today was one of my mom’s favorites from when she was a kid. She talked about these all the time… they’re called Charlotte Russe,” Goldberg explained. “It’s a sponge cake with whipped cream and a cherry on top. I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings. The place that made these refused to make them for me.”

While the Sister Act star didn’t name the bakery outright, Entertainment Weekly later identified it as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island, NYC. After outspoken liberal Goldberg said the bakery refused to serve her due to her politics, Haines spat out a mouthful of the dessert live on air.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them,” Goldberg added. “It’s not because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics. But, that’s okay, because you know what, listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today.”

Following Goldberg’s on air accusations, the bakery owner, Jill Holtermann, spoke to Entertainment Weekly, denying that the situation had anything to do with the talk show host’s political leaning.

Holtermann explained that she received two sets of dessert orders scheduled for deliveries on November 6 and November 13. However, she said the bakery was having issues with its boiler, so she “didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through.”

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” she told the outlet. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

Holtermann added that an unidentified woman picked up 50 of the cakes on Wednesday, which she was able to make in spite of the boiler issues. She also confirmed that she had no idea the woman was affiliated with Goldberg or The View.