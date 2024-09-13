Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Bachelorette Season 21 brought a lot of villains to the forefront, but somehow, in the madness of the questionable men, Jonathon Johnson popped out. He’s emerged as a Bachelor Nation hero. The Los Angeles resident has voiced his support for Jenn Tran ever since his departure from the iconic reality TV dating show.

Many viewers of The Bachelorette have started to ship the fan favorite and the lead, saying that she can still “rectify” the situation or have “a shot at true love.” This came after the shocking breakup between Jenn and winner Devin Strader. So, what’s the status between Jenn and Jonathon now? Scroll down for the latest details and vote for whether you want to see these two reunite.

Are Jenn and Jonathon together?

Both parties are currently still single, yet that doesn’t mean that a relationship can’t blossom from their budding friendship.

Jenn has said on The Viall Files that she isn’t ready for anything serious right now. She simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to invest in another person as she is currently putting that energy into herself. Grateful for Jonathon, Jenn eagerly talks about him. “Here’s the thing, I didn’t get a fiancé out of this,” she said. “But I’m so happy that I got a really good friend out of this and a good human being.”

Host Nick Viall pressed on about the potential pairing, to which Jenn eventually revealed, “I’m happy to have him as a friend for now. We’ll see where that goes.” She also noted, “For now, I just enjoy his company, and I think we’re on the same page with that.” The twosome are such good buddies that the Miami resident did reveal that he’s going to come to support her in the front row of Dancing With The Stars.

“Am I in love? No, I’m not in love.” Jenn said before adding, “I love Jonathon. Am I in love with Jonathon? No.”

What happened to Jenn and Jonathon on The Bachelorette?

Although they’re just friends right now, Jonathon still made it pretty far on The Bachelorette. Despite Jenn breaking his heart, he still holds a lot of love for her.

He was Season 21’s second runner-up. Yes, you heard that right: Jonathon made it all the way to Hawaii before he was sent home, so that does indeed mean that Jenn has met his family already. According to him, they love her. “Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey,” Jonathon wrote as part of his Instagram post honoring Jenn.

Devin, who initiated the breakup with Jenn, allegedly called off their engagement during a 15-minute phone conversation. But that’s not where the shocking events ended. Jenn claimed that Devin started pulling away from her when the cameras stopped rolling after their engagement. Days after the live finale event, Devin released a 13-minute now-deleted Instagram video where he tried to defend himself, but he caused more backlash by revealing private text messages between him and Jenn.

Jonathon, being the one who was there for her during that rough period, has become Bachelor Nation’s newest heartthrob.

Did Jenn and Jonathon reunite?

The two supposed friends have met up privately since their time on The Bachelorette together. How many times is uncertain, but at least once, as Jenn and Jonathon have posted some TikToks together. It is rumored to have been more than that, especially as they seem to be quite close.

The various clips were posted on both Jenn and Jonathon’s accounts. In one of the videos, the former Bachelorette lead lip-syncs, “Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win.” Before Jonathon entered the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.”

That’s not the only one. The duo posed another video stitched to a comment that referenced Taylor Swift’s “Daylight” lyrics: “I once believed love was black and white…but it’s golden.’ Jonathan is literally golden.”

On Jonathon’s platform, the TikToks had a funnier angle as he famously quoted Serena Page from Love Island USA Season 6: “You think you’re about to have your cake and eat it too,” while gesturing to a pouting Jenn, “You made your choice. You made your bed. Hump in it.”

What has Jonathon said about Jenn?

The self-proclaimed “medium king” has shared his excitement about having his former lover in the city he calls home. He wrote on Instagram, “I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little. I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!”

He also commended Jenn for her strength as she endured one of the most heartbreaking moments in her life. “She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through. But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor,” Jonathon said in his message.

Whether he wants to rekindle the relationship is a little more ambiguous, as Jonathon shared some interesting thoughts while appearing on The Viall Files. When asked about rekindling a romance with Jenn, he said, “I don’t know how to answer that. It’s not to say that it could not ever happen. I’m not saying that.

As the two parties are still single in this moment, it is assumed that the Bachelor Nation favorite will make it to Bachelor in Paradise, and maybe he’ll find a new partner there. Or maybe his renewed connection with Jenn will turn into something more before he ever makes it to the beach.

Do you think Jenn and Jonathon should date again after all the Bachelorette drama? Let us know your thoughts, and vote below!