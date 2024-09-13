Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran might have one more last rose to give — this time to win over Cleveland Cavaliers star Max Strus. The Bachelorette lead is ready to jump back into the love game and having a public crush never hurt anybody, right?

Devin Strader broke off his engagement with Jenn in a shocking 15-minute phone call. This, rightfully, upset the Miami resident, who first started her reality TV show career on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. Joey and Jenn will reunite again as competitors on Dancing With the Stars.

Being a romantic hasn’t worked out for her just yet. Throughout her stint as The Bachelorette, she often talked about her past of dating the wrong men, but she’s ready to move forward and put the Devin drama in the past.

The breakup that’s still playing out online has taken a toll on Jenn. On The Viall Files, she opened up about focusing on herself right now so she can heal properly from the ongoing damage that split has caused. But Jenn also gushed about and name-dropped her new crush, “Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here and ready.”

The NBA player is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started his career in 2019 with the Chicago Bulls, before spending three seasons with the Miami Heat. But he’s not the first basketball player Jenn mentioned on the podcast. Jayson Tate from the Boston Celtics was her first pick. She quickly rescinded that statement when she learned about his involvement with musician Ella Mae.

Seems like Jenn’s lucky shot worked out for her as the two started following each other on Instagram. Perhaps some DMs have already been exchanged?

Things are looking up for Jenn already! During her podcast, she also discussed Devin’s 13-minute Instagram video he posted on September 10. He shared his side of the breakup story and revealed private text messages between him and Jenn without her permission. “I truthfully felt so betrayed, so just disrespected, and honestly just upset and disappointed,” she said about his actions. Onward and upward, Jenn!