Jenn Tran might have one more rose left to give. The Bachelorette Season 21 lead had a shocking end to her run, but things seem to be looking upward for the Miami resident. Why? Oh, because she and second runner-up Jonathon Johnson are back together (sort of).

The Bachelorette fan favorite and Jenn posted cryptic TikToks together, making everyone wonder about their relationship status. They shared the posts just days after the shocking Bachelorette finale, especially after Bachelor Nation fans learned that Jenn’s fiancé Devin Strader broke up with her in a 15-minute phone call a month before.

The short clips started with Jenn lip-syncing to Kanye West‘s line, “Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win.” Jonathon soon entered the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.” Shortly after, in the same outfits, they shared another post lip-syncing to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians audio. Interestingly, this was stitched to a comment from the first post that quoted Taylor Swift‘s “Daylight” lyrics, “I once believed love was black and white…but it’s golden.’ Jonathan is literally golden.”

Jonathon, who has always been in Jenn’s corner, took to Instagram on September 6 to share his support of Jenn and his excitement about having the 26-year-old in Los Angeles for her stint on Dancing With the Stars.

His overjoyed reaction has definitely shined through as the exes went on to post two more TikToks on his account. The ever-funny creative director not only had a clip where he wrote, “She broke my heart,” but also jokingly mouthed along to Serena Page‘s iconic line from Love Island USA Season 6: “You think you’re about to have your cake and eat it too,” while gesturing to a pouting Jenn, “You made your choice. You made your bed. Hump in it.”

These small snippets have made fans come out all over social media to express their thoughts. From @BrandonCabjuan on TikTok saying he’s “never been so invested in a post bachelorette season like this one” to @brittanycaso_ on Instagram writing, “Jennn we’ve all made mistakes falling for an average lanky white boy it is okay!!! Go claim this fine man before he gets snatched up at paradise!!! He is the oneeee,” suddenly everyone is obsessed with how this “relationship” can maybe get a second chance post-Bachelorette.

Even though Jenn broke Jonathon’s heart on The Bachelorette, fans are still hoping they’ll find their happily ever after together. One TikTok user made this valid point: “The slow burn can sometimes win the race. Guess we shall see.”

Do you think Jenn and Jonathon should get back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!