[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 21 finale.]

After dwindling from 25 men to just one person, reality came knocking and revealed that the last man standing was, unfortunately, not the one. Jenn Tran seemed to have found love with freight company owner Devin Strader, but alas, the love shared between them did not last long.

During After the Final Rose, Jenn sobbed before she opened up about how her relationship with Devin ended. She told host Jesse Palmer that it had been a “really hard couple of months.”

Jenn revealed that she and Devin left Hawaii engaged, calling it the “happiest day” of her life. However, their romance started to fall apart fairly quickly. She noticed Devin “pulling away” from her. “I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she said.

Devin broke off the engagement via a 15-minute phone call. “He basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn told Jesse, before adding that Devin said he “regretted getting engaged” and “denied ever being in love.”

The former couple sat down together for the first time since their breakup. Jenn called out Devin for following The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after he ended their engagement. “I know how much that hurt you,” he said, before acknowledging that he “failed” her.

Devin claimed that he left the show with “a lot of doubts” and “suppressed those feelings.” Jenn slammed Devin for hiding his true feelings for her.

Before it all went wrong, Devin made quite an impression during his first meeting with Jenn. The self-proclaimed talker mentioned that he was “lost for words” after seeing Jenn. The Bachelorette lead was immediately impressed by him, and she even compared him to comedian Pete Davidson. This connection only grew stronger. Devin always knew how to make himself stand out. He often asked for moments alone during the group dates and showed off his softer side during their one-on-ones. Coming from similar family structures, Jenn and Devin had much to bond over.

It wasn’t until the Fantasy Suites episode that Devin’s confidence in his relationship with Jenn started to waver. He began having doubts when Jenn couldn’t fulfill his wish of saying “I love you” back to him. He had been sharing that sentiment with her since his hometown date. Devin was quickly appeased when Jenn opened up to him by saying, “I love you, you freakin’ idiot.”

Jenn ended her relationship with Marcus in Hawaii after his constant uncertainty. She decided to take charge of her love journey and proposed to Devin on the beach. After her confrontation with Devin on After the Final Rose, the footage of Jenn’s proposal was revealed.

What did you think of The Bachelorette finale? Are you shocked Devin ended their engagement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.