The Bachelorette breakup saga between Jenn Tran and Devin Strader has been all over social media, with tons of people within Bachelor Nation speaking their piece on the developments. After the freight company owner from Houston broke up with her in a 15-minute call, the internet has been in uproar — and Jenn has finally had enough.

The 26-year-old Bachelorette lead spoke out on The Viall Files after ex-fiancé Devin took to Instagram and shared his side of the story in a 13-minute video that included personal texts between him and Jenn. The video has since been deleted. “He’s wasted already six months of my life,” Jenn said before explaining that she hadn’t watched his video. “I’m not going to give him another second, let alone 13 minutes. I’m all set.” She didn’t care that he explained his side of the story. It was sharing their private text messages that hurt her deeply.

“When you get engaged to somebody, when you’re dating somebody, your first thought is never, ‘Oh my gosh, these texts might actually be blasted for the whole world to see.’ That is such an invasion of privacy, so when I heard about this I had so many friends and family texting and calling me about this, I truthfully felt so betrayed, so just disrespected, and honestly just upset and disappointed,” she said.

Deep in the throws of the Dancing With The Stars prep, the physician’s assistant was particularly upset about Devin’s disregard for her. “My mom’s on the internet, dude, What’s up with that?” she remarked. “It was disrespectful, and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

Making it very clear that she was not upset by his choice to speak out, she was confused by his decision to wait days after the finale. “He had time at AFR to say it,” Jenn mentioned. “I don’t know about you, but I didn’t hear much of anything.”

Everyone is obviously still on Jenn’s side, so no one is quite sure what Devin tried to accomplish with this. With Season 21 (now redeemed) villains Sam McKinney and Aaron Erb speaking up, as well as The Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Mari Pepin, Bachelor Nation is in Jenn’s corner.

Right now, she’s ready to move on with her life and make TikToks with fan favorite Jonathon Johnson instead. “This is the last time I’m talking about this because this is not what I want,” she stressed. “I don’t need this breakup to be drawn out for six months. I’m done with it, and I’m ready to move on. At this point in my life, the way that he has been behaving and releasing our texts and whatever else that he’s doing, shows to me that this not the kind of person that I would ever want to spend the rest of my life with anyways.”

She concluded the interview with, “Everything truly happened for a reason,” Jenn said. “It was a blessing in disguise when it happened, and I’m grateful for it, despite all of this mess.”