Jonathon Johnson might have accepted the bid to become a Bachelor in Paradise participant after his stint on The Bachelorette, but inquiring minds want to know whether he was ever in conversation to become the next Bachelor. The second-runner revealed all on The Viall Files podcast.

“Nobody asked. Not even topic of discussion,” the smiley creative director remarked when Nick Viall asked whether or not he was even a contender. He later added, “Nobody even said keep an eye out.” Grant Ellis was named the lead of The Bachelor Season 29 before Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette even ended.

The Los Angeles native has become one of Bachelor Nation’s newest stars. He didn’t even need a villain arc to accomplish it — look at that! Remembering Jenn’s dresses, making TikToks with the Miami resident, and being her first line of defense are some of the things the 28-year-old has gone viral for since the show concluded on September 3.

Given all the hype around Jonathon, Nick wanted know the chances of Jonathon and Jenn giving their relationship another go. “I don’t know how to answer that,” Jonathon admitted. “It’s not to say that it could not ever happen,” before he doubled down with, “I’m not saying that.”

The assumption that the two might rekindle their relationship came after Devin Strader broke things off with ex-fiancée Jenn before the live finale in what Jenn said was a 15-minute phone call. Devin has since claimed that he didn’t want to end their relationship like that. But, alas, he still did.

Despite Jenn breaking his heart, Jonathon even posted about his excitement that Jenn will be in his hometown of Los Angeles while she is a celebrity cast member on Dancing With the Stars. In his long Instagram message, he gushed over “the absolute privilege of meeting” her before saying that he’s “stoked” to have her in the City of Angels for a while. “I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories,” he noted.

Whether he wants to date Jenn again is up for debate, but according to him, the former lovers have not talked about that yet. For now, the fans of the franchise are patiently hoping for The Bachelorette lead and self-proclaimed “medium king” to get together.

