Is a long-loved soap about to make a major comeback? All My Children is reportedly close to being revived as the former ABC series seeks a fresh start on Lifetime.

According to TV Line, the soap is eyeing a potential revival in the form of a TV movie series on the network. Although official confirmation from Lifetime has yet to be made, there are reportedly preliminary discussions taking place to launch a TV movie franchise that would feature fan-favorite characters from the daytime drama.

As viewers will recall, All My Children originally aired on ABC from 1970 until 2011. Shortly after its TV demise, All My Children returned in the form of a web series in 2013 as it continued to chronicle the stories of characters from the fictional Philadelphia suburb of Pine Valley.

Sources reporting to TV Line noted that talks are still in the early stages and more “exploratory” than solidly planned outlines.

This wouldn’t be the first time All My Children was going to get the revival treatment as it was teased in December 2020 that original stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were developing a primetime version of the series titled Pine Valley. Ultimately, the sequel series project fell apart but would have revolved around a young reporter with a secret agenda to shine a light on the Pennsylvania town’s deadly history.

The move to Lifetime makes sense as The Walt Disney Company owns a stake in the network’s parent company, A&E Networks. Only time will tell if the movie series will come together or not though.

But despite not having its own show, All My Children‘s characters continue to live on as Walt Willey‘s Jack Montgomery (above) made a TV comeback in the form of a multi-episode arc on ABC’s enduring soap General Hospital.

While All My Children featured a large ensemble of intriguing characters, it also is known for introducing viewers to Susan Lucci‘s Erica Kane, one of soap TV’s biggest characters to date. Let us know what you think about the possibility of All My Children being reborn as a movie series on Lifetime in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more.