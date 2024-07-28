7 Soap Couples Together in Real Life: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos and More

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on 'All My Children'; Bill and Susan Hayes on 'Days of Our Lives'
Some of the most passionate soap romances have extended off-camera as well. As their characters fell in love, so did many of these soap opera stars.

Obviously, the most famous onscreen and offscreen soap couple is none other than All My Children’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Hayley and Mateo’s romance extended far beyond Pine Valley. Ripa and Consuelos have been happily married for nearly 30 years!

Beloved Days of Our Lives couple Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, a.k.a. Doug and Julie Williams, were married for 50 years until his death in 2024 at the age of 98.

Plenty of soap stars have found love on set, but this special group of soap couples fell in love onscreen and off.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa on 'All My Children'
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Ripa and Consuelos are the ultimate soaps power couple. As their All My Children characters, Hayley and Mateo, fell in love, so did Ripa and Consuelos. After meeting on the set of the ABC soap, the couple married in 1996. They now have three children together and co-host Live with Kelly and Mark.

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Bill Hayes on 'Days of Our Lives'
Bill & Susan Hayes

The couple first crossed paths on Days of Our Lives. Their characters, Doug Williams and Julie Olsen, met in 1970, and the rest is history! While Doug and Julie had an on-again, off-again relationship, the real-life couple did not. They were married from 1974 until Bill’s death in 2024.

J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) celebrate their wedding, on The Young And The Restless
Thad Luckinbill & Amelia Heinle

Luckinbill and Heinle’s romance started as their characters, J.T. Hellstrom and Victoria Newman, fell in love on The Young and the Restless. While J.T. and Victoria’s relationship didn’t last, the real-life couple was meant to be. Luckinbill and Heinle married in 2007. They have two children together.

Justin Bruening, Alexa Havins on 'All My Children'
Justin Bruening & Alexa Havins

Bruening and Havins first crossed paths on All My Children. Their characters, Jamie Martin and Babe Carey, were caught up in a love triangle with Jamie’s half-brother, JR Chandler. In real life, Bruening and Havins’ romance was much less chaotic. They married in 2005 and have three kids.

Thorsten Kaye, Susan Haskell on 'One Life to Live'
Thorsten Kaye & Susan Haskell

The Bold and the Beautiful star first met his wife on One Life to Life. Kaye and Haskell’s characters, Patrick Thornhart and Marty Saybrooke, married and got their happily ever after. As their characters fell in love onscreen, the same was happening when the cameras weren’t rolling. Kaye and Haskell are married and have two children.

Crystal Chappell as Carly Manning, Michael Sabatino as Lawrence Alamain on 'Days of Our Lives'
Crystal Chappell & Michael Sabatino

Chappell and Sabatino first met on the set of Days of Our Lives. Chappell played Carly Manning, while Sabatino played Lawrence Alamain. Their characters had a long marriage, which began in 1993. In real life, the couple has been husband and wife since 1997. They have two children.

Actors James DePaiva and Kassie Depaiva attends the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at Castle Green on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
James & Kassie DePaiva

Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva) had many husbands, including Max Holden (James DePaiva). Blair and Max’s marriage didn’t make it on One Life to Life, but the DePaivas did. They’ve been married since 1996 and have two children.

