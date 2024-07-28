Some of the most passionate soap romances have extended off-camera as well. As their characters fell in love, so did many of these soap opera stars.

Obviously, the most famous onscreen and offscreen soap couple is none other than All My Children’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Hayley and Mateo’s romance extended far beyond Pine Valley. Ripa and Consuelos have been happily married for nearly 30 years!

Beloved Days of Our Lives couple Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, a.k.a. Doug and Julie Williams, were married for 50 years until his death in 2024 at the age of 98.

Plenty of soap stars have found love on set, but this special group of soap couples fell in love onscreen and off.